Upcoming church bazaars and dinners in the Quad-Cities

Bazaars/Dinners
NOVEMBER
Nov. 6
Edwards Congregational UCC Church: Craft Fair: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3420 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. For more information, contact Marilyn Riedsesel at rmrhome@aol.com.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church: Fall "Curbside" Harvest Dinner: 4-6:30 p.m., 800 17th St., Silvis. Featuring a full turkey dinner with pie. Facemasks and social distancing are required. $12 adults, $5 children 4-12 years. To RSVP by Oct. 23, call Prudy at 309-792-3867, ext. 5.
Church of the Cross: Fall Bazaar and Luncheon, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 226212 Route 2 & 92 Port Byron, Illinois. Featuring a chicken casserole dinner, a bake sale and crafts, including potholders, rugs, soup mixes. Frozen dishes of casserole and spaghetti are available. Event will follow CDC guidelines. For more information, call Diana 309-235-4623.
Nov. 6-7
Holy Family Catholic Church and All Saints Catholic School: annual Christmas Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, All Saints Catholic School, 1315 W. Pleasant St., Davenport. Featuring personalized ornaments, handcrafted items, a raffle, Once Again Treasures booth, bake sale and more. There also will be a basket auction. Baskets will be on display at the church and online at https://holyfamilydavenport.com throughout the month of October and the auction will take place bazaar weekend. Proceeds benefit the church and the school.
Our Lady of Victory Church: Christmas Carousel Bazaar: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, Our Lady of Victory Church, 4105 N. Division St., Davenport. Featuring homemade and handmade items including Christmas crafts, ceramics, toys, floral arrangements, baskets, doll clothes including American Girl, linens, fall items and raffles. There also will be bake and candy shops. Breakfast items, soups, chicken salad croissants, hot dogs and desserts will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the church.
All Saints Taco Dinner
All Saints Catholic School in Davenport will host a to-go version of their annual taco dinner 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport. The dinner will include three tacos, chips and salsa and a dessert for $5. All orders will be to go with no indoor seating or pre-orders. Proceeds will benefit the school Gala held in February. For more information, call the school office at 563-344-3205.