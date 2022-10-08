Upcoming church bazaars and dinners

Bazaars/Dinners

Oct. 9

Grace Lutheran Church October Feast: 3:30-7 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 415 10th St., DeWitt. Dinner: Roast beef, pulled pork, cheesy potatoes, corn, baked beans, salads, rolls and desserts. Carry-out available. $13 in advance or $15 day of adults, $5 youth 5-10 years, free for children younger than 5 years. Proceeds go to the church.

Oct. 29

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Basket Raffle: through Saturday, Oct. 29, 800 17th St., Silvis. Throughout October, 120 raffle baskets will be on display with the drawing at noon on Oct. 29. Raffle tickets are $1 each, six for $5, or an arm's length (approximately 40) for $20. For more information about the raffles, call Adeline Harvey at 792-9207 or Rosemary Vittori at 737-8002.