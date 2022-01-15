Upcoming church breakfast, retreats and dinner-dance in the Quad-Cities

JAN. 23
Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast: The public is invited to the 41st Annual Pro-Life Pancake breakfast, hosted by the Knights of Columbus, Allouez Council #658, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Farrell Hall, 2502 - 29th Ave., Rock Island, on Sunday, January 23, from 7:30 a.m. - noon.
The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, pastries, juice, milk, and coffee. Meals will be served at tables by volunteers. Tickets can be purchased at the door: $7 for adults, $5 for children age 13 and under, and $25 for families of any size.
100% of the net proceeds will be divided equally among Quad Cities Right to Life, Women’s Choice Center, Pregnancy Resource Center, and the Christ Child Society. For more information contact Jerry Schroeder at 309-764-8657.
JAN. 26
Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat: How to Plan you Funeral Service, Pastor Dianne Prichard, from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 6 - 8 p.m. Choose one. Online and in-person. For friends and family, the most important part of a loved one’s passing is the funeral service itself; this service helps them to mourn and celebrate the life that is lost to earth. Join Pastor Dianne Prichard as she helps to plan the worship service of your own funeral, from organizing the visitation to choosing hymns and scripture to planning for gatherings afterwards. This workshop applies to any Christian denomination. Fee: $20. To register, visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 or email olpretreat@chmiowa.org. For online retreats we will send an email to you with a zoom link.
JAN. 27
Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat: Sustainable Stewardship, Barb Arland-Fye interview series from 5 - 7 p.m. Barb interviews Delia Moon Meier, senior vice president of Iowa 80 Group, which operates the Iowa 80 Truckstop in Walcott. Delia, whose family operates the “world’s largest truck stop,” describes how the business invested in solar energy, efficient lighting and installation of fast-chargers for electric vehicles in response to the evolving needs of customers. Fee: $25 includes dinner. To register, visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 or email olpretreat@chmiowa.org.
JAN. 29
Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat: From Word to Word Made Flesh, Fr. Mike Schaab, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bible study, scriptural reflection and liturgical prayer ground us in the Word of God, but then we are faced with the challenge of letting that Word take root in us so that the Word truly becomes Flesh in us. During this retreat we’ll study some of the major themes of scripture and reflect on the challenges they present to the modern world. Fee: $35 includes lunch. To register, visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 or email olpretreat@chmiowa.org.
FEB. 5
Christ the King to host Snow Ball: After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline, will hold its annual Snow Ball dinner-dance fundraiser in person on Saturday, Feb. 5, at its Believers Together Community Center.
The cost is $50 per ticket; to make reservations, go to website christthekingmoline.org or call 309-762-4634, Ext. 202, by Jan. 24.
Raffles also will be held; tickets are $20 each for raffle items (buy five and get an extra ticket free) and $25 each for the 50/50 cash raffle (buy four and get an extra ticket free).
Raffle items may be viewed and tickets purchased by going to the website christthekingmoline.org.
Doors for the Snow Ball open at 5:30 p.m. for cocktails and socializing, with seating at 6:15 p.m.