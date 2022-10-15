Upcoming church briefs

OCT. 15

NIGHT TO HONOR ISRAEL

"Quad Cities Night to Honor Israel," 6:30 p.m. Saturday; doors open at 5:30 p.m., New Life Church, 2345 19th St., Moline. Night of singing, dancing, prayer and giving, where Christians and Jews join together in support of the State of Israel and the Jewish people. Music and dancing this year will feature the Scott Schaefer Band, the Temple Elim Dancers and Flagbearers, and Ballet Quad Cities. Keynote speaker is Kasim Hafeez, field coordinator for Christians United for Israel. Donations may be sent at any time to Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, P.O. Box 2, Moline, IL 61266 or online at www.qcnthi.com or during the event. All funds raised for 2022 will go to assist Ukrainian Jewish families fleeing the deadly war in Ukraine and immigrating to Israel. Join live on Facebook: www.facebook.com/QCNTHI

CHICAGO STAFF BAND, HURRICANE RELIEF CONCERT

The Salvation Army’s premier brass band in the Midwest, the Chicago Staff Band, will be in concert 7 p.m. Saturday in Davenport at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 14th and Brady streets. The event is free, and an offering will be received to benefit Hurricane Ian relief efforts. All funds given for hurricane relief go to direct assistance of victims. Gifts may also be given online at give.helpsalvationarmy.org/

OCT. 22

CRAFT AND VENDOR SHOW

Christ United Methodist Church craft and vendor show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 22, inside the new Family Life Center building, 3801 7th St., East Moline. Admission is by donation. Showcasing handmade items, jewelry, art, sewn creations, woven rugs, Color Street, sweet treats, seasonal items, Paparazzi, clothing, home decor, Scentsy, pottery, Mary Kay, and so much more. A new QC pop-up coffee bar, Keep Roaming Coffee, will be in the parking lot, and concessions will be available inside. The raffle has more than 45 prizes.

OCT. 25

FALL HARVEST LUNCHEON

Christ United Women of Faith, Fall Harvest Luncheon is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25. A casserole and a variety of salads will be served in Fellowship Hall, 3801, 7th St., East Moline. Cost $15. Tickets will be sold at the door or may be purchased in advance. To purchase tickets or questions contact Cheryl at 309-749-8156.

NOV. 1

CHILI SUPPER

After a two-year absence the St. Mary’s Rock Island Chili Supper is back. The Altar and Rosary Society and Men's Fellowship Group are preparing for the event serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 1., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2208 4th Ave., Rock Island. Tickets will go on sale the weekends of Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 in the Glass House before and after Mass on Saturday evening and Sunday morning. Tickets, available at the door, cost $10 for adults (13 years and older), $5 for children and free for children 5 and younger. Call Nancy at 309-781-2039 to reserve your tickets.