Upcoming church briefs

OCTOBER 8

Come walk with Jesus on the road to Emmaus

An interstate five-mile Eucharistic procession reenacting the walk to Emmaus starting with Mass at 8 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, Sacred Heart Cathedral Davenport, 422 E 10th St., procession immediately following, ending with Benediction and Mass of thanksgiving around noon at St. Mary, 412 10th St., Moline.

Bishops from both Peoria Diocese (Tylka) and Davenport Diocese (Zinkula) plan to concelebrate Mass before the procession. They plan to "hand off Jesus" on the government bridge at the state border.

There will be options for those needing a shorter route or who cannot walk. Celebrating will continue after Mass with food for a donation. Visit EmmausQC.com for more information.

OCTOBER 9

NOVA SINGERS

A PROCESSION WINDING AROUND ME: Nova Singers, under the direction of Dr. Laura Lane, opens their 2022-23 season with performance A Procession Winding Around Me, beginning 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. Classical guitarist, Dr. Angelo Favis will accompany the ensemble as they explore the unique sound of choir and guitar. This concert includes Castelnuovo-Tedesco’s Romancero gitano, a musical snapshot of flamenco culture in southern Spain.

Grace Lutheran Church October Feast: 3:30-7 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 415 10th St., DeWitt. Dinner: Roast beef, pulled pork, cheesy potatoes, corn, baked beans, salads, rolls and desserts. Carry-out available. $13 in advance or $15 day of adults, $5 youth 5-10 years, free for children younger than 5 years. Proceeds go to the church.

OCTOBER 14

IMAGINATION UNBINDS HOPE

Find your voice through painting with Joe Myers-Walker from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 14 Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. We will be painting the inward journey, finding our voice. This is a day of discovery, meditation and release, enjoying the beauty of the Prairie, and the awe and wonder of watercolor. $45 includes lunch and art supplies. Visit Jo's website, www.theleftbankstudio.com.

OCTOBER 15

SAINT PATRICK'S SPAGHETTI SUPPER

Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, Albany, Ill., will provide its annual Spaghetti Supper from 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 15. Dinner includes all-you-can-eat spaghetti, tossed salad, French bread, beverage and ice cream for dessert. Dinner will be served in the church hall, 1201 N. Bluff St. Donations for the meal is $12 for adults, $5 for children 5 to 12 years old, and free for children younger than 5. Carryouts will be available at the church.

WOODCARVERS SHOW AND SALE

The Mississippi Valley Woodcarvers will host a show and sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct 15, First Presbyterian Church, 777 25th Ave., East Moline. Free admission. Public invited. Call Rick Frels, 309-363-5056 for more information.

OCTOBER 16

ALBANY UNITED METHODIST CELEBRATES 50 YEARS

Albany United Methodist Church will celebrate 50 years in the "new" church during the 10:15 a.m. worship, Oct. 16. All living pastors who have served the church during that time have been invited to attend. There will be special music and a coffee and cake fellowship following the service, 502 First St. The community is invited and it is hoped that former members will also attend.

Circuit riders have been serving Albany Methodists since 1837. The first record of a church building was in 1856. In 1861 a brick church building was constructed on Main Street. There were additions to the building through the years. In 1970 members voted to build a new church. On June 25, 1973, the new steel frame and exterior building on First Avenue was dedicated.

OCTOBER 16-18

HEAVEN'S GATES AND HELL'S FLAMES

The PCG Worship Center is celebrating 93 years of ministry with a special drama Heaven’s Gates and Hell’s Flames. For 40 years in over 100 countries the message of Jesus Christ has been presented using this drama. All are welcome to join us for this free event. If you would like to volunteer as a cast member or other areas, please visit www.churchofgodunited.com and click on Volunteer and Cast Contact Link. Live performances will be Sunday, Oct. 16, 6 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m., 1234 Ripley St., Davenport. We will be accepting free will donations. For more information, please contact the church directly at 563-322-1234 or www.churchofgodunited.com or facebook@churchofgodunited.

OCTOBER 18

MILITARY CULTURE TRAINING FOR FAITH-BASED COMMUNITY

Learn about the uniqueness of military culture, impact of deployment on the well-being of military veterans, the homecoming and transitioning challenges, impact on the family, moral injury, the role of faith-based leaders, and local resources available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 18, CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Training is free and lunch will be provided.

Register at https://forms.gle/eiPfFkduDGhbcJE8A. Deadline for registration is Oct. 12. Training provided by James Spencer, U.S. Army CSM (Ret), Deputy, DCS Human Resources at Army Sustainment Command, Rock Island Arsenal and Dr. Burl Randolph Jr., U.S. Army Col. (Ret), DM, Author, Facilitator with REBOOT Combat Recovery, focused on helping people heal from trauma using faith-based methods.

OCTOBER 20

ORIGINAL BLESSING

(

A Primer in Creation Spirituality, 6-8 p.m., Oct. 20: In this revolutionary work, Matthew Fox shows how Christianity once celebrated beauty, compassion, justice, and provided a path of positive knowledge and ecstatic connection with all creation. Fee $20. To register or questions visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

OCTOBER 29

YOGA

Jeanne McKenzie and Kathy Broghammer will show how to bring your body and mind back to balance and grace from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29, Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Beginners and experienced welcome. A mindful slow flow vinyasa (beginner to mid-level) yoga instruction for flexibility, strength and balance. McKenzie offers an integrated practice of postures and pranayama to bring the body and mind back to balance and grace. Participants will also explore yoga for pain relief as well as restorative yoga to correct imbalances, calm the body and restore energy. Broghammer will offer a singing bowl chakra meditation to conclude the retreat. Fee $15. To register or questions visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Basket Raffle: through Saturday, Oct. 29, 800 17th St., Silvis. Throughout October, 120 raffle baskets will be on display with the drawing at noon on Oct. 29. Raffle tickets are $1 each, six for $5, or an arm's length (about 40) for $20. For more information about the raffles, call Adeline Harvey at 792-9207 or Rosemary Vittori at 737-8002.