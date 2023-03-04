MARCH 10

The Prep Singers of Luther Preparatory School in Watertown, Wisconsin, will present a sacred concert at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Moline. The 35-voice choir's concert is at 7 p.m., Friday, March 10, St. Paul's Lutheran, 153 19th Ave., Moline. The public is invited to attend.

MARCH 12

Stonecroft Moline Morning Connection invites area women to “A Tale Without the Fairy” Brunch beginning at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline.

Guest speaker is Diane Dassing of Crest Hill, Illinois, who shares her search for Prince Charming and the fairy tale life. She turned to addictions to stay in control of her own life and tells with humor, how God’s grace set her free.

Special feature is “Fairy Gardens” with Karen Moore of Moline. Lindy Jensen of Orion will perform piano arrangements.

Reservations are required with a cost of $10 per person. Checks payable to “Morning Connection” are due by March 11. For additional mailing information and questions, call Sandy at 563-949-7941.

MARCH 16

St. Ambrose University will celebrate Pope Francis at international conference. More than 300 people will gather on St. Ambrose University’s campus to celebrate the 10-year papacy of Pope Francis.

The three-day event, titled Francis at 10: A Papacy of Possibilities, will kick off on Thursday, March 16, with a vespers service presided over by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, CSsR, Archbishop of Newark. Guests are then invited to enjoy an opening reception and dinner. During the meal, the St. Ambrose Chamber Singers will debut an original composition by William Campbell, titled "Venite Exultemus." His piece, inspired by Psalm 95, was commissioned by the University specifically for this event.

Friday and Saturday agendas include a wide variety of keynote presentations and concurrent breakout sessions. Topics range from the environment and economics to social justice, world religions and inclusion. The event will conclude with a closing Mass on Saturday, March 18.

Registration is still open to all who are interested in the papal celebration. Cost to attend the full conference in person is $75. An option to view select presentations via livestream is available for $50. For more information, visit sau.edu/francis10 or contact papalconference@sau.edu.