FEBRUARY 15

A LIFE TRANSFORMED BRUNCH

Moline Morning Connection invites you to “A Life Transformed” Brunch from 9:15 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline.

Featured speaker is Jenny Farrell of Davenport who will perform “Mary Magdalene” as she reaches women with hope of releasing their baggage through Jesus. Jenny is a former registered nurse who worked at the pregnancy center and lost her pastor husband through a heart attack in 2018.

Music will be vocal selections by Beth McReynolds of Colona.

Reservations required by contacting Sandy at 563-949-7941. $10 per person. Payment due on Saturday, Feb. 11.

FEBRUARY 19

PAINTING FOR A PURPOSE

First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Ave., Moline, will host a “Painting For A Purpose” event from 2 to 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, with guest instructor, Beth Peters. Participants will be guided step by step to paint a gorgeous blue butterfly tote bag plus be treated to pie a la mode and beverages.

The $20 fee per person includes all supplies with the proceeds donated to the RiverBend Food Bank.

Register by calling the church office at 309-764-3517; class size limited to 20 people so sign up early to avoid disappointment.