MAY 17

Tis More Blissed to Receive Brunch

Moline Morning Connection invites Quad-City area women to attend the “‘Tis More Blessed to Receive” Brunch from 9:15 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline. Cost is $10 a person.

Guest speaker is Sharon Wiese of Lake Barrington, Illinois, who shares gifts she has received in her life, beginning with her daddy’s return from World War II.

Special Feature is a “Sparkle and Shine Time” with jewelry from Lori Boruff. Piano selections by Bobbi Furr complete the morning.

Reservations are required by Saturday, May 13, payable to Morning Connection and mailed to 252 Hillcrest Ave., Davenport, 52803.

MAY 20

Garden of Eden Sale

Christ The King Catholic Church Social Concerns Committee will have its Garden of Eden Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Believers Together Center Gym, 3209 60th St., Moline. The sale is often described by shoppers as the biggest and best rummage sale in the area where they sell almost everything but clothes. All of the money raised by the committee is donated to local organizations that help those in need to improve their lives. Examples of organizations it helps with significant donations are Youth Hope Food Pantry, St. Mary’s Food Pantry, Christian Care and its many services for the needy, King’s Harvest, school supplies for students in need, Martha’s House domestic violence shelter, One-Eighty and many others.

Worship On The Grounds

Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship COGIC presents Praise-A-Thon, "Worship On The Grounds," from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 20 at Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship, 4706 Northwest Blvd., Davenport. The goal is to raise $100,000 to continue spreading God's word and positively impact lives in the community. According to a news release, donations, no matter the size, will make a significant impact on its mission, which is to:

• Provide counseling to those in need.

• Offer food assistance to the hungry.

• Deliver youth ministry programs for the next generation.

• Provide spiritual guidance to the spiritually lost.

Donatations can be made:

Online through its website: mountsinaicogic.org.

By text at "MTSINAI" to 1-888-364-4483.

By cash app: $MtSinaiCF.

By mail: 4706 Northwest Blvd., Davenport, 52806.

In person by cash or check.

Select your level of giving: Bronze: $1-$249 *Gold: $250-$499 *Platinum: $500 or more.

The organization appreciates your continued support and dedication to the Lord's work, according to the release. All donations are tax exempt Tax ID No. 42-138-9920.

For more information, call Pastor Frank R. Livingston at 815-509-9059 or visit www.mountsinaicogic.org.

#Praiseontheground #MSCF #pastorfranklivingston #donate #fundraiser