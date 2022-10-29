Upcoming church events

The Moline, East Moline and surrounding communities unit of Church Women United invite you to World Community Day. Registration is 9 a.m. with brunch and program following at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 4, at Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline. Wes Frenell, East Moline clinic manager of Community Health Care, Inc. will be the speaker. Cost is $5. Reservations by Nov. 1 by call or text to Pat, 309-721-4510. All are welcome.