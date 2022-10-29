 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Upcoming church events

  • 0

NOVEMBER 4

World Community Day

The Moline, East Moline and surrounding communities unit of Church Women United invite you to World Community Day. Registration is 9 a.m. with brunch and program following at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 4, at Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline. Wes Frenell, East Moline clinic manager of Community Health Care, Inc. will be the speaker. Cost is $5. Reservations by Nov. 1 by call or text to Pat, 309-721-4510. All are welcome.

NOVEMBER 10

Heart of Gratitude, Sr. Kathleen Sadler

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Sr. Kathleen Sadler, “'Give thanks in all circumstances.'” 1 Thessalonians 5:18. Fee: $35 includes lunch. To register or questions visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

People are also reading…

Group Spiritual Direction, Sr. Linda Greenwood

6:30-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10. Come and experience a deeper way of discerning with others one’s personal faith journey in a communal setting. Fee: $20. To register or questions visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Some of the ways technology isn't helping your relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News