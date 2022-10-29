Upcoming church events

NOVEMBER 4
World Community Day
The Moline, East Moline and surrounding communities unit of Church Women United invite you to World Community Day. Registration is 9 a.m. with brunch and program following at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 4, at Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline. Wes Frenell, East Moline clinic manager of Community Health Care, Inc. will be the speaker. Cost is $5. Reservations by Nov. 1 by call or text to Pat, 309-721-4510. All are welcome.
NOVEMBER 10
Heart of Gratitude, Sr. Kathleen Sadler
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Sr. Kathleen Sadler, “'Give thanks in all circumstances.'” 1 Thessalonians 5:18. Fee: $35 includes lunch. To register or questions visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.
Group Spiritual Direction, Sr. Linda Greenwood
6:30-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10. Come and experience a deeper way of discerning with others one’s personal faith journey in a communal setting. Fee: $20. To register or questions visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.