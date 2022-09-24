Upcoming church events

OCTOBER 5

Mass on The Prairie

10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5, Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Join us for Mass on The Prairie with Rev. Rudolph T. Juarez. No registration required. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

OCTOBER 6

Where is Human Dignity in Racism?

Join Dr. Nancy Stone, Rev. Rudolph T. Juárez, Mayra Hernandez, Ryan Saddler and Thomas Mason IV for an action plan to help end racism, 3 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, The Parish Center at St Anthony’s, 417 N Main St., Davenport. No fee; light meal served. Preregistration preferred. To register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

OCTOBER 6, 7

Rummage and bake sale

Holy Cross Lutheran Church: Large rummage sale and bake sale, 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 and 9 to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 4107 21st Ave., Moline. Lutheran Women's Missionary League preparing for the event.

OCTOBER 7-9

'Church Basement Ladies'

"Church Basement Ladies" show will be presented Friday, Oct. 7; Saturday, Oct. 8; and Sunday, Oct. 9 in the New Era Community Building, 3455 New Era Road, rural Muscatine, next to Wild Cat Den State Park. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required for all performances. This charming and witty musical is a celebration of the church basement kitchen and the women who work there in rural Minnesota in the mid-1960’s.

Proceeds will benefit Doctors Without Borders, Muscatine Center for Social Action, and New Era Lutheran Church. Tickets for the dinner and show are $30 for adults and $20 for children through age 12.

Order by calling: Joan Dietrich, 563-299-4710 or Nancy Henke, 563-263-0881. Tickets may also be ordered by mail: Church Basement Ladies c/o New Era Lutheran Church, 3455 New Era Road, Muscatine, IA 52761.

OCTOBER 8

Come walk with Jesus on the road to Emmaus

An interstate five-mile Eucharistic procession reenacting the walk to Emmaus starting with Mass at 8 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, Sacred Heart Cathedral Davenport, 422 E 10th St., procession immediately following, ending with Benediction and Mass of thanksgiving around noon at St. Mary, 412 10th St., Moline.

Bishops from both Peoria Diocese (Tylka) and Davenport Diocese (Zinkula) plan to concelebrate Mass before the procession. They plan to "hand off Jesus" on the government bridge at the state border.

There will be options for those needing a shorter route or who cannot walk. Celebrating will continue after Mass with food for a donation. Visit EmmausQC.com for more information.

NOVEMBER 5

"Curbside" Fall Dinner and Raffle

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church: “Curbside” Fall Dinner: 4-6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, 800 17th St., Silvis. Menu will include a full turkey dinner with pie for $13. Reservations will be taken until Oct. 29 by calling Therese at 309-792-8393 or 563-271-5176, or by mailing your check made out to the "Ladies Group" to Therese, 311 5th Ave., Silvis, IL 61282, so dinner tickets can be mailed to you. Prior to dinner, 125 raffle baskets will be on display during the entire month of October, every day in two-hour segments, with the drawing to be held on Oct. 29. Tickets for the raffles are $1 each, 6 for $5, 15 for $10 or an arm’s length for $20. Need not be present to win. For times and questions about the raffles, please call Adeline Harvey at 309-792-9207. View raffle baskets and purchase raffle tickets at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 800 17th St., Silvis.