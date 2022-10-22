Upcoming church events

NOV. 3
MEET THE AUTHOR CONNIE MUTEL
“Tending Iowa's Land: Pathways to a Sustainable Future,” with Connie Mutel, 6-8 p.m., Nov. 3. Connie’s new book introduces readers to Iowa’s environmental problems, those affecting its soils, water quality and flow, changing climate, and loss of biodiversity and life-support systems. Fee: $20. To register or questions visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.
NOV. 5
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH RETREAT
Hope, Faith, and Love During Difficult Days retreat will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, Nov. 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1330 13th St., Moline. The retreat will be led by Dr. Jason Mahn, Director of the Presidential Center for Faith and Learning at Augustana College. The retreat will reference material from Dr. Mahn's book, Neighbor Love Through Fearful Days. Registration and refreshments are at 8:30 a.m. and the retreat will follow. There is no charge to attend, but reservations are required by calling the church office at 309-762-3624 by Oct. 28. All are welcome for a morning of fellowship and learning.
People are also reading…
FALL BAZAAR & LUNCHEON
Church of The Cross bazaar will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 5, at Church of The Cross, 22621 Rt. 2 & 92, Port Bryon. Serving chicken casserole, variety of salads, dinner roll, drink and dessert. Dine in or carry-out available. Price for meal $10. Lots of crafts, RADA items, bake sale and much more. For more information call Diana at 309-235-4623.