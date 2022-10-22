Upcoming church events

Hope, Faith, and Love During Difficult Days retreat will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, Nov. 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1330 13th St., Moline. The retreat will be led by Dr. Jason Mahn, Director of the Presidential Center for Faith and Learning at Augustana College. The retreat will reference material from Dr. Mahn's book, Neighbor Love Through Fearful Days. Registration and refreshments are at 8:30 a.m. and the retreat will follow. There is no charge to attend, but reservations are required by calling the church office at 309-762-3624 by Oct. 28. All are welcome for a morning of fellowship and learning.