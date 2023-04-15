TODAY

Free Community Prom Closet Event

St. John’s Lutheran Church will host a free Community Prom Closet 1-4 p.m., April 15, at 1450 - 30th Ave., East Moline. New and “gently used” items will be available for girls in the community for free and include prom dresses, accessories and shoes in a variety of sizes. The event is open to area students who will attend prom.

Those attending can also register to win raffle prizes donated by local businesses that include gift certificates for hair and nail services, corsages and tickets to area high school proms.

This is the first time that St. John’s Lutheran Church has hosted the free prom closet and hopes to make this an annual event as a service to the community. The event is being sponsored by St. John’s Board of Youth & Family. St. John’s would like to thank Hope’s Bridal & Prom for donating many new dresses for the community prom closet.

APRIL 22 and 23

Nova Singers Presents: A Voice of Her Own

Nova Singers, under the direction of Dr. Laura Lane, presents two performances of A Voice of Her Own on Saturday, April 22, 7:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Galesburg, and on Sunday, April 23, 4 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport.

Nova Singers presents an entire evening of women composers. From medieval wonder Hildegard of Bingen, to 17th century prodigy Vittoria Aleotti to 19th century geniuses Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel and Clara Schumann to modern-day composers Abbie Betinis, Joan Szymko and Hyo-Won Woo, you will be astounded by the beauty and variety of this music.

Featured on this program is original choreography by Jennifer Smith for At Such a Dizzy Height. Smith is professor of dance and director of the dance program at Knox College. The dancers, MJ Opulencia and Juan Enrique R. Irizarry, Jr. are a current and a past Knox student respectively. Also featured on this program are pianist Sora Park Shepard, flutist Suyeon Ko, violinist Dortha DeWit and cellist Steven Jackson.

Nova Singers, a professional vocal ensemble under the direction of Dr. Laura Lane, hopes to share its musical soul with you. Nova Singers is known for bringing a wide variety of choral music to its audiences, and for the beauty, charm, sincerity and emotional power the singers impart to their music.

Tickets are available at www.novasingers.com or at the door. Admission is $20 for adults and $17 for seniors. Students are admitted free of charge. For information about tickets, recordings, or other Nova Singers’ events visit our website at www.novasingers.com or like our Facebook page.

APRIL 22 and 29

RiverBend Bronze Handbell Ensemble Spring Concerts

There’s a whole lot of shaking, malleting, marting, and ringing going on with the RiverBend Bronze Handbell Ensemble’s 2023 Spring Concerts.

Concerts are 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1330 13th Street, Moline, and 2 p.m., Saturday, April 29, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 400 Iowa Avenue, Muscatine. These concerts are free and the public is invited to attend. A free-will offering will be accepted.

Presenting with over 300 bells and chimes, the RiverBend Bronze is the Quad Cities premier handbell ensemble. Hailing from communities in western Illinois and eastern Iowa, these 20-plus volunteer bell-ringers started practice in January and continue to meet for a minimum three hours of rehearsal each week.

Find RiverBend Bronze online at www.riverbendbronze.org or follow the ensemble on Facebook at facebook.com/riverbendbronze/. RiverBend Bronze is a registered 501(c)(3) organization.

APRIL 23

Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church to Host Music for Missions

Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, 1201-13th St., Moline, will host a Music for Missions concert at 6 p.m., April 23, to raise money for its Community Resource and Learning Center and mission trip to the Philippines. Funds from a free-will offering will go toward the Learning Center's school budget and construction of a church parsonage in the Philippines.

The concert will include a vocal solo as well as piano, trumpet and violin music performed by graduate students from Western Illinois University and the University of Iowa. Performers are from the Philippines and the Bahamas.

The Community Resource and Learning Center was established in 2007 and serves recent immigrants and refugees. The free program has served hundreds of adult students to become English literate, job-ready, community-aware and able to assist their children in school. It has provided scores of children with school-ready skills. The CRLC began as a government supported program but is now completely funded by local foundations and private donations.

Volunteers in Missions International will lead the mission trip to the Philippines to help needy churches with church and parsonage construction and renovations, with a component of medical mission and evangelism. This May the mission trip team will be VIM members who are pastors and lay members of Illinois Great Rivers Conference of the United Methodist Church.