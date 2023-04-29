APRIL 30

Fifth Sunday Music Experience

Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship (MSCF) COGIC will present a “Fifth Sunday Music Experience” at 4 pm. April 30 at Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship, 4706 Northwest Blvd., Davenport. This event will be held at the Mt. Sinai C.O.G.I.C. promising to be an unforgettable musical experience. This program will showcase the talent of Mt. Sinai’s music department, as well as other departments in the church and surrounding community talent. Please RSVP to confirm your attendance, and feel free to invite your friends and family as well.

All ages are welcome to this free admission event. For more information, call Pastor Frank R. Livingston at 815-509-9059 or visit www.mountsinaicogic.org.

MAY 4

National Day of Prayer

Thursday, May 4, is the 72nd annual National Day of Prayer, a day dedicated to repentance and prayer. Join your neighbors in fervent prayer on May 4 at the following locations: 12:15-12:45 p.m. at Colona Memorial Park; Milan Municipal Building; or Moline City Hall, second floor Council Chambers (elevator available). Noon to 1 p.m. at Bettendorf City Hall; Coal Valley Municipal Park; Davenport at 600 W. 4th St.; East Moline City Hall; or Rock Island at the Justice Building by the bronze statue.

MAY 5

May Friendship Day, Moline

Church Women United, MEMSCU Unit, will host May Friendship Day on May 5 at First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Ave., Moline. Theme for the day is "Living a Legacy of Love: Doing God's Work." Registration is at 9 a.m. followed by brunch and program at 9:30 a.m. Reservations to Mary Jo by phone or text 619-952-3915 by May 3. Cost is $5. Special guest speaker includes Kent Ackerman, Master Gardener. Please bring nonperishable items for a local food pantry along with your Least Coin offering. This is open to women from all denominations.

May Friendship Day, Rock Island/Milan

Church Women United of Rock Island/Milan will hold a May Friendship Celebration on Friday, May 5, at First Presbyterian Church, 1604 W. 1st St., Milan. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Brunch will be served. Worship service begins at 10 a.m. A representative of Christian Care will speak. Awards to Outstanding Young Women and a Valiant Woman will be presented. In addition to the regular CWU offering, a Fellowship of the Least Coin offering will be received. All are welcome.