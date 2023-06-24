JUNE 25

Summer vesper services

The Jenny Lind Chapel will hold the first of a series of summer vesper services at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at 604 Oak St., Andover. Bethany Lutheran Church in Woodhull will host the service. The other 2023 vespers will be held at 7 p.m. on July 30 and Aug. 27

The Jenny Lind Chapel, constructed in the early 1850s, is named for Jenny Lind, the Swedish Nightingale who gave a generous donation to Pastor Lars Paul Esbjörn, leader of the Swedish immigrants to Illinois. The Chapel became the mother church for hundreds of other churches of the Augustana Lutheran Church in America. The lower level houses a museum highlighting the Swedish immigration and ancestry of the Augustana Synod, as well as several Jenny Lind displays. The Chapel is a ministry of the Northern Illinois Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The web site is jennylindchapel.org.

JUNE 28

Feast of sacrifice celebration

The Muslims from Quad Cities will gather Wednesday, June 28, at Muslim Community of the Quad Cities, 2115 Kimberly Road, Bettendorf, for congregational prayer and celebration. Chanting starts at 8 a.m. and prayer at 8:30 a.m. followed by sermon. Process is usually finished by 9 a.m. More than 500 people from all walks of life including U.S., India, Pakistan, Syria, Egypt, Jordan, Palestine are expected to come together to join in the festivities. We wish them all a very blessed Eid. Eid Mubarak (Happy Eid) everyone.

JUNE 30

Produce giveaway

Grace Church PC(USA) is giving away produce to those in need from 10 to 11:30 a.m., June 30, at Grace Church PC(USA), 2324 18th Ave., Rock Island. It is a drive-thru, but walk-ups are welcome.