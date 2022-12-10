Upcoming church events

Church of the Cross is having a holiday day cookie walk and craft bazaar from 9 a.m. to noon, or until gone, Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Church of the Cross, 22621 Rte. 2 & 92, Port Byron. There will be a large assortment of cookies and candies for sale at $9/lb. Everything will be prepackaged in small and large quantities of the same item or assorted so you can get a variety. Crafts and RADA cutlery will be available for last minute gift giving. There will be frozen foods for sale: spaghetti, chicken casserole, cheesy potatoes and ham ball. All in 5x7 containers at $8 each. Homemade ice cream at $4/quart. For more information call Diana at 309-235-4623. Come join for Sunday worship Sunday, Dec. 18, at 8:45 a.m. with Pastor Mark Graham.