Upcoming church events

DECEMBER 17
COOKIE WALK AND
CRAFT BAZAAR
Church of the Cross is having a holiday day cookie walk and craft bazaar from 9 a.m. to noon, or until gone, Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Church of the Cross, 22621 Rte. 2 & 92, Port Byron. There will be a large assortment of cookies and candies for sale at $9/lb. Everything will be prepackaged in small and large quantities of the same item or assorted so you can get a variety. Crafts and RADA cutlery will be available for last minute gift giving. There will be frozen foods for sale: spaghetti, chicken casserole, cheesy potatoes and ham ball. All in 5x7 containers at $8 each. Homemade ice cream at $4/quart. For more information call Diana at 309-235-4623. Come join for Sunday worship Sunday, Dec. 18, at 8:45 a.m. with Pastor Mark Graham.
DECEMBER 18
LIVE NATIVITY EVENT
St. James Lutheran Church is holding their annual Live Nativity event from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, at 1705 Oak St., Bettendorf. The public is invited to come at any time to this free, outdoor event to witness the retelling of the Nativity story complete with actors, live animals and carolers.
A free supper of soup and dessert and crafts for all will be inside the fellowship hall. Donation of canned goods for the St. James food pantry will be accepted; as well as hats, mittens, and coats for the Clothing Closet at All Saints Lutheran in Davenport.