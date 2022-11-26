Upcoming church events

DECEMBER 3

QUARTER DAY SALE

Albany United Methodist Church invites everyone to join them from 9 a.m. to noon, Dec. 3, at 502 First St., Albany, for their annual Quarter Day sale. Every item is only 25 cents. There will also be a bake sale, with prices as marked.

DECEMBER 4

ADVENT BRUNCH & CAROLING

Zion Lutheran Church, Davenport, is hosting an Advent Brunch and Caroling, beginning at 10:30 a.m., Dec. 4, at 1216 W. 8th St., Davenport, in the Fellowship Hall.

DECEMBER 10

COOKIE WALK

St. Matthew Lutheran Church will hold their annual cookie walk from 9 a.m. to noon, Dec. 10, at 115 W. 12th Ave., Milan. The public is invited to shop cookies and candy. All proceeds will benefit the Milan Christian Food Pantry.

CHRISTMAS CONCERTS

RiverBend Bronze presenting Annual Christmas Concerts in Quad Cities and Geneseo

With great joy, the RiverBend Bronze is presenting three concerts for the Christmas season. The first is 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at First Lutheran Church, 114 E Main St., Geneseo; the two remaining concerts are 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, and 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 109 E 14th St., Davenport. The concerts are free, and the public is invited to attend. A free-will offering will be accepted.

In addition, the RiverBend Bronze is featured in a special holiday program with the Quad City Wind Ensemble at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, in the Galvin Fine Arts Center, St. Ambrose University, 518 W Locust St., Davenport.

Music Director John Klopp is leading a wide repertory of both spirited and thoughtful Christmas carols from around the globe, as well as treasured holiday favorites. RBB’s own Elizabeth Davis steps to the front with her arrangement of Louis Armstrong’s ’Zat You, Santa Claus? Presenting with over 300 bells and chimes, the RiverBend Bronze is a volunteer ensemble of 20- handbell ringers drawn from the greater Western Illinois/ Eastern Iowa community. Many RiverBend Bronze members are bell directors in their respective churches or are active in national handbell organizations. RiverBend Bronze is online at www.riverbendbronze.org or follow the ensemble on Facebook at facebook.com/riverbendbronze/.