Upcoming church events

NOVEMBER 9What an Adventure Brunch“Life: What an Adventure” brunch, sponsored by the Stonecroft Moline Morning Connection, will be held from 9:15 to 11 a.m., Wednesday Nov. 9, at the Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline. Speaker Joan Vidlak, Colorado Springs, shares holding it all together through the adventures and misadventures of being a wife and raising six daughters. QC Pianist Bobbie Furr also performs. $10 per person. Call Sandy at 563-949-7941 for required reservations.

NOVEMBER 11-13Late Fall Weekend Writing RetreatHone your writing skills during this weekend writers’ workshop with Jodie Toohey, from 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11 through 11 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Fee: $160 includes meals. To register or questions visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

NOVEMBER 12Albany United Methodist Celebration SaturdayAlbany United Methodist Church’s annual Celebration Saturday event will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Nov. 12, 502 First St., Albany. Will Mueller will provide live music. This is our introduction to the Thanksgiving season as we celebrate all our many blessings. Coffee and pastries will be served and there is no charge. The public is cordially invited to attend.

NOVEMBER 17

Essential Writings on Creation Spirituality

ONLINE ONLY: Meet the Author Rev. Dr. Matthew Fox. “Essential Writings on Creation Spirituality,” from 6 to 8 p.m., Nov. 17. Dr. Fox with his newest book will lead an insightful discussion. Fee: $20. To register or questions visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.