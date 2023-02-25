MARCH 3

Church Women United World Day of Prayer will be held on Friday, March 3. Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, 1201 13th St., Moline, will host the event with 9 a.m. registration followed by brunch and program at 9:30 a.m. The theme is "I Have Heard About Your Faith." Guest speaker is Spencer Conner, Church Mobilizer, World Relief. Reservations to Mary Ann by Feb. 28 at 309-786-2062. Cost is $5. This event is hosted by the MEMSCU (Moline, East Moline and Surrounding Communities Unit of CWU). All are welcome to attend.

MARCH 5-7

Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers, known around the world as the “Dynamic Deacon,” will be preaching a three-day mission, “Fully Alive,” at St. John Vianney and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic parishes in Bettendorf March 5-7.

The evening presentations, all from 6:30-8 p.m., will alternate between the two parishes. The mission will begin on Sunday, March 5, at St. John Vianney with “Why Be Catholic?”; continue on Monday, March 6, at Our Lady of Lourdes with “Staying Awake in a Woke Culture: How to Live in Truth and Love”; and end on Tuesday, March 6, with “My Flesh for the Life of the World: Called for Love and Mission” at St. John Vianney.

Snacks and beverages will be available before and after the presentations. Families are encouraged to attend.

Burke-Sivers travels across the United States and around the world. His areas of expertise include marriage and family life, discerning the will of God, the sacraments, male spirituality, evangelization and prayer, among many others.

St. John Vianney is located at 4097 18th St. and Our Lady of Lourdes is at 1506 Brown St.