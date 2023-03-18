MARCH 25

Dr. Shelly Cooper, a voice professor at Augustana College, has written a one-woman play about famous Swedish singer Jenny Lind that will be performed at First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Ave., Moline at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 25. It has been performed in Los Angeles and received good reviews. Her play about Maria Callas went to Broadway. The play will last about an hour. This is a fundraiser for Opera Quad Cities. For questions, call the church office at 309-764-3517.

MARCH 26

The Rev. Joseph D. Williamson III, Pastor and First Lady Robbie Williamson, and congregation of Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island, invite you to join them at their Annual Women’s Day Celebration at 10 a.m., Sunday, March 26, Second Baptist Church Family Life Center or Facebook Live. The Theme is: “Women of God, Hear the Cry; Heed the Call” coming from Isaiah 6:8, “Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, “Whom shall I send? And I said, “Here am I. Send me!” The colors for the day are yellow and black. The guest preacher is Rev. Betsy Lynn Williams, Pastor of Union Bethel AME Church in Great Falls, Montana. Williams is a graduate of Rock Island High School. For more information, please contact the church at 309-788-0677, sbcriorg@gmail.com, or www.sbcri.org.