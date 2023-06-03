JUNE 9

Ice Cream Social

Preemption United Methodist Church is having an Ice Cream Social from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, located at 2652 170th Ave., Preemption. The Ice Cream Social will have Methodist burgers, baked beans, potato salad, homemade pies, cakes and homemade ice cream. $8 meal deal includes burger, potato salad, baked beans and drink. $4 kids meal with hotdog includes hotdog on bun, chips and drink. Individually price items and carry-outs available. Ice cream available for purchase to take home and enjoy. If you are homebound and in need of delivery, please contact Tammy Olson at 309-737-2864.

JUNE 10

Finding trust in a changing world

Lesley Pitts, a practitioner of Christian Science healing and international speaker, will present her talk, “Finding trust in a changing world,” at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline.

The talk will focus on universal healing precepts found in the Holy Bible, especially in Christ Jesus’ life and teachings, showing how they are available for anyone to understand and experience through the lens of Christian Science. The talk is free, open to the community and sponsored by First Church of Christ, Scientist, Moline.

“God’s love, goodness, and intelligence never change and are always available,” Pitts says. “When we discover God’s love and care for us, we can confidently turn to this divine presence and find our lives transformed and healed–and our families, communities, and the whole world benefit, too.”

Sharing examples of healing from her own life and professional practice of Christian Science, Pitts will explain why Christian Science is both Christian and scientific, meaning that people can prove its effectiveness for themselves, as fully described in the book Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, written by the founder of the Christian Science movement, Mary Baker Eddy.

Pitts will also touch on the life of Mary Baker Eddy, who came to understand, confirm and teach what she felt was original Christian healing. Eddy herself said she was especially inspired by Jesus’ demand, “He that believes on me, the works that I do will he do also; and greater works than these will he do, because I go unto my Father” (found in the Gospel of John 14:12 in the Bible).

For more than 150 years, people around the world have worked to follow Christ Jesus in this practice of Christianity and continue to do so today, experiencing healings of physical ills and personal difficulties.

Lesley Pitts has been a Christian Science practitioner for many years, helping people on a daily basis through this scientific approach to prayer. Originally from the UK, she travels from her home base now near Boston, Massachusetts, to speak to audiences around the world as a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship.

JUNE 11

Sound of Spring recital

The SBC Outreach Music & Arts Academy will host its Annual Spring Recital “Sounds of Spring” at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 11, at the Second Baptist Church Family Life Center, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island. Come out to support our students as they showcase their talents in music, voice, and dance. Refreshments will be served, and there will be special entertainment. Event is free and open to the public. Donations will be greatly appreciated. For more information, contact Rev. Carmen Ausborn, executive director at 309-738-6070 or Regina Spann 563-459-9653 or email: sbcmusicacademy@gmail.com.