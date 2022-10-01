Upcoming church events

OCTOBER 3-6

Second Baptist Church to hold revival

Fall Revival begins Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Second Baptist Church Family Life Center, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island.

The theme comes from Joshua 6:1-2, 7:1-3, “The Thrill of Victory, The Agony of Defeat.”

The Fall Revival includes The Cottage Prayer Services, which will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. Revival Worship Services will be at 7 p.m. nightly beginning Tuesday, Oct. 4 through Thursday, Oct. 6. All services will be held in the Second Baptist Church Family Life Center.

The Rev. Dr. Stanley Hillard, pastor of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, Houston, Texas, is the guest evangelist.

You may submit your prayer requests during any of these services.

For additional information, contact the chairpersons Sis. Betty Williams at 309-732-6213 or Sis. Bobbie Stegall at 309-235-5390 or the church at 309-788-0677; live-streamed www.sbcri.org.

OCTOBER 10-12

Unity: Assembling the pieces of the puzzle

Exploring the notion of Oneness with Kathy Berken starting 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 10 through 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. In this three-day retreat you'll explore the notion of oneness in as many areas of life as we can imagine in the fields of religion, spirituality, science, music, poetry, and art. Fee: $160 includes meals. To register or questions visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

OCTOBER 13

Yoga

Bobbi Kelly will be providing a gentle, slow flow class for Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Classes will be designed for all levels of yoga practice and emphasize proper alignment and moving with the breath. Each class will be theme based. Come join Bobbi for a time of self-care and community of wellness. She looks forward to sharing her love of yoga with others and creating a space that allows for all to restore and renew. Fee: $15 per session.

Group Spiritual Direction (ONLINE ONLY)

Come and experience a deeper way of discerning with others one’s personal faith journey in a communal setting with Sr. Linda Greenwood beginning 6:30 - 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13. In this series, the process of Group Spiritual Direction will be described with information on how to use it. Fee: $20. To register or questions visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

OCTOBER 14

Photography for Beginners

Come learn to be the next Ansel Adams with Merlyn Law and Dana Sharar beginning 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Come with your own camera, no matter what kind it is. Dana has experience with Canon and Merlyn uses a Nikon. This retreat will be held each of the four seasons close to sunset to capture the perfect picture. Fee: $20. To register or questions visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.