FEB. 19
The Rev. Joseph D. Williamson III, Pastor of Second Baptist Church and congregation invite you to its Men’s Day Sunday Service at 10 a.m., Sunday at Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island. The theme is “Men of God Standing Firm in Faith” coming from 1 Corinthians 16:13. In person and Live on Facebook.
Deacon Quincy Davis of Greater Antioch Baptist Church of Rock Island is special guest speaker.
For more information, contact the church at 309-788-0677, bcriorg@gmail.com, or visit www.sbcri.org.
FEB. 25
The Viola Methodist Church will hold their annual Pancake & Sausage Supper serving from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, at the church, 1407 18th Ave., Viola. Event sponsored by Viola Methodist Men to benefit the church budget.