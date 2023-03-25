MARCH 30

A Ham Ball Supper will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Church of the Cross, 22621 Route 2 & 92, Port Byron. Ham balls, creamy herb mashed potatoes, homegrown freezer corn, coleslaw, roll, dessert and drink are on the menu. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for kids 10 and younger. Carryouts are available. Also for sale are frozen 5-by-7 inch containers of chicken casserole, spaghetti casserole, ham balls (six), appetizer ham balls (15), cheese potatoes, ham & bean soup (quart), and apple crisp. All are priced at $8 each. Any questions, please call Diana at 309-235-4623.

APRIL 1

Easter for Kids will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1. This free event is for children ages 4 through sixth grade and includes crafts, snacks, and games at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 153 19th Ave., Moline. Questions, please call 309-762-4494.

APRIL 8

An Easter Egg Hunt for ages "crawling" to 11 years old will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2363 W. 3rd St., Davenport. Please arrive early to sign children up for prizes, in the gym. Lunch will be provided in the gym. If you have any questions, please contact Kimberly Sherrod-Hensler, 563-322-4369. Candy donations are being accepted. A basket will be set up in the lounge.