Upcoming church events

APRIL 23

Every Day is Earth Day! Celebrate Earth and learn how to take better care of it, because there is no planet B. Session on good Earth practices will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Fee: $35 includes lunch. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

How to attract pollinators using native plants: Presenter, Ryan Welch, 9 to 9:45 a.m.

Natural Pest Control: Presenter, Glenn Drowns, 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Recycle, Repurpose, Reuse: Presenter, Brad Seward, 11 to 11:45 a.m.

Lunch at the Prairie: Perennial Swap, noon to 12:45.

The Value of Native Plants in a Changing Climate: Presenter, Ray Wolf, 1 to 1:45 p.m.

APRIL 24

Founders Day Service: Steven C. Bahls, the eighth president of Augustana College, will speak at 4 p.m. April 24, at Augustana Lutheran Church, 628 6th St., Andover, Ill. This service celebrates the 162nd anniversary of both the Augustana Lutheran Church in America and Augustana College and Theological Seminary, and the 172nd anniversary of the Augustana Lutheran congregation in Andover. Following the service, light refreshments will be served in Luther Hall. The service will be live-streamed at jennylindchapel.org.

Bahls will retire as president of Augustana College effective July 1, after a 19-year career leading the college.

Augustana College and Augustana Church in Andover have had close ties ever since the college was founded in 1860. Andover’s first Lutheran pastor, the Rev. Lars Paul Esbjörn also served as the first president of the college. The Jenny Lind Chapel, which was the congregation’s first structure, was built in the early 1850’s, and is the "Mother Church" of the former Augustana Lutheran Church in America.

Honoring Earth and the Web of all Life: Kerry Batteau, Native Healer, will lead a pipe ceremony and a blessing of the ground for Sacred Mother Earth from 2 to 4 p.m., April 24, at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Free will offering. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

APRIL 27

St. Mary’s Spring Salad Luncheon will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 in Schroeder Hall, 2208 4th Ave., Rock Island. Tickets, $10, are on sale the week-end of April 23-24. To reserve in advance, call Jeri at 309-558-7800. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Mindfulness Retreat: Miriam Prichard will teach mindfulness techniques from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 27, at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Fee: $35 includes lunch. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

