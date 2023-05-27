Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MAY 30

Flip Flop and Slide into Summer

First Presbyterian Church, Davenport wants to help everyone get a fun start on their summer. From 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, the church will hand out lemonade, cookies and fun summer footwear in front of the church on the corner of Kirkwood Boulevard and Iowa Street. We are calling it “Flip Flop and Slide into Summer.” Stop by and pick up some colorful flip flops, sliders and socks — for all ages — and have some cold lemonade and sweets on the church.

If you are looking for a fun, free activity for the kids on the first week of summer vacation the church will be signing kids up for its Compassion Camp, which is taking place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 5-9 and includes lunch. All kids who are 4 and potty-trained through rising sixth-graders are welcome for this week of exploring what every living thing needs.

JUNE 21

'A True Vision' Brunch

Moline Morning Connection is sponsoring “A True Vision” Brunch on Wednesday, June 21, at Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline. The event begins at 9:15 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a cost of $10 each.

Speaker is Kim Kauffman of Oregon, Illinois, who was diagnosed with a degenerative eye disease at the age of 5 that would one day lead to blindness.

Special feature is well-known area artist and nature lover Pat Halverson of Long Grove, who discusses inspiration for her beautiful landscape paintings.

Reservations and payment required by Saturday, June 17. Checks, payable to Morning Connection, and mail to: 1800-7th St. Unit 100, East Moline, IL. 61244. For questions, please call 309-732-6226.