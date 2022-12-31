Upcoming church events

Second Baptist Church will host its annual New Year's Eve Watch Night Service at 10 p.m., Dec. 31, at the church, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island. The Guest Preacher is Rev. Larry D. Dixon, pastor of Trinity Community Baptist Church, Moline. All are welcome to join to experience the power of Watch Night to celebrate the arrival of the new year with prayer, praise and worship. For more information, please contact the church at 309-788-0677, website: www.sbcri.org.