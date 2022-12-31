Upcoming church events

DECEMBER 31
NEW YEAR'S EVE WATCH NIGHT
Second Baptist Church will host its annual New Year's Eve Watch Night Service at 10 p.m., Dec. 31, at the church, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island. The Guest Preacher is Rev. Larry D. Dixon, pastor of Trinity Community Baptist Church, Moline. All are welcome to join to experience the power of Watch Night to celebrate the arrival of the new year with prayer, praise and worship. For more information, please contact the church at 309-788-0677, website: www.sbcri.org.
JANUARY 18
LAUGHTER IS A MEDICINE BRUNCH
Area women are invited to the “Laughter ‘IS’ A Medicine” Brunch sponsored by the Stonecroft Moline Area Morning Connection at 9:15 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18. The brunch location is at Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline, with the cost of $10 per person. Marilyn Garapolo of Plainfield, Ill., is the main speaker, plus a presentation from the Nest Cafe in Rock Island and vocal music by Val McGaugh. Reservations are required with payment by Jan. 14. Call Sandy at 563-949-7941 for mailing information and questions.