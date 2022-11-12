Upcoming church events

NOVEMBER 13

FALL CONCERT

RiverChor, the Gateway Area's community choir, presents their fall concert at 2 p.m., Nov. 13, at Zion Lutheran Church, 439 3rd Ave S. Clinton. The concert is free, donations are appreciated.

Entitled "A Choral Cornucopia", the concert explores a wide range of choral standards from William Billings (the first American choral composer), to Mozart, Distler, Dello Joio, and Copeland. The choir will also present some fun pieces by Irving Fine, Merle Travis, and Fats Waller.

The 40-member choir is directed by Karl Wolf, the pianist is Christine Holmer. RiverChor will also be joined by the talents of violinists Julie Marston and Kristen Jones. Maureen Pollpeter will partner with Holmer on two 4-in-Hand piano pieces.

On Monday, Nov. 14, RiverChor invites community singers to join them in rehearsals for the 91st annual "Messiah" performance. Practice will be at 7 p.m. each Monday in the Great Hall of 1st Presbyterian Church, Clinton. The free concert will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Zion Lutheran Church, Clinton.

NOVEMBER 17

ESSENTIAL WRITINGS ON CREATION SPIRITUALITY

Online only: Meet the Author Rev. Dr. Matthew Fox. “Essential Writings on Creation Spirituality,” from 6 to 8 p.m., Nov. 17. Dr. Fox with his newest book will lead an insightful discussion. Fee: $20. To register or questions visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

NOVEMBER 18-19

RECYCLED CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY BAZAAR AND BAKE SALE

Riverside United Methodist Church, Moline, is hosting a "Recycled Christmas" Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, 712 16th St., Moline. New and gently used Christmas decorations, linens, bakeware and baked goods will be available for purchase. All proceeds support Women's Ministry mission projects. Get your jolly on and come get in the holiday spirit while helping others!

NOVEMBER 19

COOKIE WALK AND CRAFT SALE

First Lutheran Church, Moline, will be holding a cookie walk and craft sale from noon to 2 p.m., Nov. 19, at 1230 5th Ave., Moline.

FALL VENDOR FAIR

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities (UUCQC) Fall Vendor Fair is being held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 19, at 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Shop small and support local vendors and businesses.