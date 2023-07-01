JULY 2

Nggbs Band

Byaombe Dedeme, leader of Nggbs Band, which means (new generation gospel band for Christ), came to this country as a refugee from Africa. Their mission is to spread the word of God in the entire world, like the word of God said in book of Matthew 28:18-20.

They will hold a concert at 4 p.m., Sunday, July 2, at Calvary International Pentecostal Revival Church, 519 13th Ave., Rock Island. For any other question you can reach them at 315-956-7512.

JULY 19

Morning Connection brunch

Quad-City ladies are invited to attend "After the Clouds Comes the Sunshine" Brunch on Wednesday July 19, sponsored by the Moline Morning Connection.

The event is held at Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline and begins at 9:15 a.m. Cost is $10/person and payable by check to: Morning Connection; mail to Judy Hulett, 1800-7th St. Unit 10D, East Moline 61244. With questions, please call 309-732-6226.

Guest speaker is Candace Twedt of Williams, Iowa, with the topic of how to keep your smile even in uncertain times. Candace shares how challenges brought her closer to God and learned she could not be saved by good works.

Music is performed by Q-C musicians Joe Brown and family.