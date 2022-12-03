Upcoming church events

DECEMBER 6

CANDLELIGHT REMEMBRANCE

St. John’s Lutheran Church will hold a Candlelight Remembrance Service at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 1450 – 30th Avenue, East Moline. The holidays can be a difficult time for many, especially those struggling with the loss of a loved one, or other forms of grief. Community members who are mourning the death of a loved one (recent or long ago), mourning over other kinds of loss or simply feeling in distress, are invited to attend this special service. An opportunity to light a candle in remembrance of those mourned will be available. Light refreshments and fellowship will follow the service. The service is open to all members of the community.

DECEMBER 7

LET'S CELEBRATE!

IT'S CHRISTMAS BRUNCH

Stonecroft Moline Morning Connection invites women to “Let’s Celebrate! It’s Christmas!” Brunch beginning at 9:15 a.m., Wednesday Dec. 7, at the Deere-Wiman House, 817 11th Ave., Moline. The brunch will feature inspirational speaker Dorothy Smith, music from pianist Linda Kendall, and a tour of the historic home decked out for the holidays. Cost is $10 per person with reservations required. Contact Sandy at 563-949-7941 for details; seating is limited.

JOY OF CHRISTMAS IN ANDOVER

WITH AUGUSTANA COLLEGE

Students and faculty from Augustana College join the community for this beautiful service of worship and music that starts at Augustana Lutheran Church, 28 6th St., Andover at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7. The Christmas story will be read in several different languages.

The service concludes with a procession to the historic Jenny Lind Chapel, which is illuminated by 100 candles, and where Holy Communion will be celebrated to the strains of familiar Christmas carols. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served in Luther Hall-Augustana Church immediately after the service. The service will be live streamed on the jennylndchapel.org website. This will be the 51st year this service has been held in Andover. The college and Augustana Lutheran Church were both started by Pastor Lars Paul Esbjỏrn in the mid 1800’s, fostering a close connection between the two throughout the years.

DECEMBER 10

COOKIE WALK & BAKE SALE

Bethel Wesley UMC will have their cookie walk and bake sale from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 10, at 1201 13th Street, Moline. Cookies are .40 cents each or $4.80 per dozen. Enjoy a free cup of coffee while you shop!

CRAFTS, GAMES, MUSIC

AND SNACKS

St. Paul's Lutheran Church is having a free crafts, games, music and snacks starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, for children ages 4-12 at 153 - 19th Ave, Moline. (splmoline.org) Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. or pre-register by calling 309-762-5927 or 309-762-4494.

CHRISTMAS SONGS PROGRAM

The Rock Island High School Choral Group will present the program of Christmas songs in the sanctuary First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Ave., Moline at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, with reception to follow. WELCA will have a brief business meeting. All are welcome to attend.

DECEMBER 11

SWEDISH SUPPER

Messiah Lutheran Church, Port Byron, will sponsor a Swedish Supper from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11. The menu features Swedish meatballs, potato sausage, bread, pickled herring, green beans or corn, rice pudding and cookies. A donation of $10 is suggested. The deadline to make a reservation is Monday, Dec. 5. Call the church office at 309-523-2421. Please specify whether you want corn or beans and if you will be dining in or taking carry-out. The church is located at 302-11th St., up the road from Dollar General.

A portion of the dinner’s proceeds will benefit youth programs at Messiah, Churches United Food Pantry, and the Rapids City Fire Protection District.

CHRISTMAS ON THE PRAIRIE

The Sisters of Humility are hosting a "Christmas on the Prairie" event from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 14th Avenue, Wheatland, Iowa.

The day will be a time of free family fun for the entire family. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to visit each family in a private setting. In addition, there will be Christmas cookie decorating, face painting, hay rack rides to deliver letters to Santa, Christmas book reading, and a time to make cards for local nursing home residents.