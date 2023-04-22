APRIL 29

My Fair Ladies Tea

Christ Anglican Church will host, "My Fair Ladies Tea," on Saturday, April 29, at the church located at 1717 8th Ave. in Moline.

The afternoon will include food, fellowship and entertainment. Doors will open at 1:45 p.m. and the menu will feature classic tea treats like scones, cucumber sandwiches, custard tarts and more.

There also will be a raffle of gift baskets as well as entertainment by father and son duo, The Wiersons, who will sing favorite tunes from, "My Fair Lady."

Proceeds from the tea will support the church's summer children's camp and other outreach activities. The cost is $15 per adult and $8 for children 12 years and younger. Tickets are available from church members or by calling 309-762-6022.

APRIL 30

Founders Day Service

Pastor Michel Clark, assistant to the Bishop of the Northern Illinois Synod-ELCA, will be the speaker at the annual Founders Day service starting at 4 p.m., Sunday, April 30, at the Jenny Lind Chapel, 740 6th St., Andover. This service commemorates the founding of Augustana Lutheran Church in Andover in 1850, Augustana College and Theological Seminary in Rock Island and Augustana Lutheran Church in America, both in 1860.

The Jenny Lind Chapel, constructed in the early 1850s, is named for Jenny Lind, the Swedish Nightingale, who gave a generous donation to Pastor Lars Paul Esbjörn, leader of the Swedish immigrants to Illinois. The Chapel became the mother church for hundreds of other churches of the Augustana Lutheran Church in America. The lower level houses a museum highlighting the Swedish immigration and ancestry of the Augustana Synod, as well as several Jenny Lind displays. The Chapel is a ministry of the Northern Illinois Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and is open every day 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October. Website jennylindchapel.org.

MAY 1

Spring Concert 'Flute Bouquet'

Quad City Flutes Unlimited will present its spring concert entitled "Flute Bouquet," at 7 p.m. Monday, May 1, at the Hope United Church of Christ, 3324 - 41st St., Moline. There is no admission charge.

The 18-member flute choir, conducted by Laura Paarmann, will perform favorites like "A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square." "Tico, Tico," and a fantasia on "Red River Valley." Other selections include "Shakespeare's Garden," "Mock Morris," "Woodbridge Suite," and a new composition "A Lantern Lit With Borrowed Light" that was premiered at the 50th National Flute Association Convention this past August in Chicago.