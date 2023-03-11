Cousin of Emmitt Till to speak

Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship (MSCF) COGIC will present a “Black History Month Worship Experience” at 4 p.m., Saturday, March 25, at Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship, 4706 Northwest Blvd., Davenport, featuring guest speaker the Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., the last surviving witness to the lynching of Emmett Till.

Parker recently released his memoir, “A Few Days Full of Trouble,” where he shares his recollections of growing up with his cousin and best friend, Emmitt, insights into the recent investigation surrounding Emmitt’s murder, and lessons on racial reckoning.

Attendees can expect a worship experience set that honors our Black history and legacy while optimistically looking ahead.

“It is my hope that guests will walk away understanding where we came from, how we got here, and the action needed to spark a change,” Parker said. “We are at a pivotal moment as Black people living in this nation.”

All ages are welcome.

For more information, call the Rev. Frank R. Livingston at 815-509-9059 or visit www.mountsinaicogic.org.