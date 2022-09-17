Upcoming church events

SEPTEMBER 18

West Davenport artist Mona Ritemon will exhibit her latest paintings an art reception and sale from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the West Davenport Arts Council gallery wall of the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities. Mona, who is both a visual and performing artist, is well-known for her dejembe drumming for events around the Quad Cities. She has also long been a painter and previously had her work displayed at the Arts Gallery in Rock Island. For more information about the artist or this exhibit, please contact artist Mona Ritemon at 719-229-8752. For more information about the West Davenport Arts Council, please contact Rev. Rich Hendricks at 563.940.9630 or by email at richdhendricks@msn.com.

SEPTEMBER 28

Walking with God alongside immigrants, refugees

Learn about the Iowa City Catholic Worker with Emily Sinnwell and Kim Novak from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 28, Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Come learn about the work being done to welcome immigrants and refuges in Iowa and how Catholic Social Teaching influences our walk with others. Consider how you may be called to incorporate the idea of "radical hospitality" in your life. Fee: $35 includes lunch. To register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

OCTOBER 1

Compassion retreat

Grace Lutheran Church of Davenport is having a compassion retreat to explore a kinder way to live and engage with others. The pandemic, political divisions, climate change and other world events have notched up our feelings of fear, judgment and distrust to an almost fever pitch. What are the essential actions needed for individuals and communities to live with compassionate hearts? How did Christ model a life of compassion? These are questions to be explored when the Spiritual Growth Mission at Grace Lutheran Church presents “Living Compassion for the Sake of the World,” a free retreat, featuring Pastor Elaine K. Olson, from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1, in the Pat Bell Hall at the church, 1140 E. High St., Davenport. To register for this free retreat, go online to bit.ly/Aug20Retreat or call the Grace Lutheran Church office at 563-322-0769.

Community Guest Day

Join Calvary online or in person beginning 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 for Community Guest Day. Services will be held at Calvary Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1518 Fillmore St., Davenport. Pastor Elijah Johnson from the Cornerstone and the Emmanuel SDA Churches in Missouri will lead in worship and share a powerful message from God. You don’t want to miss it! Stream services at Youtube: @Davenportcalvary and Facebook: @CalvaryChurchDavenport.

OCTOBER 3

Dreams

Dreams – Learn to remember, interpret and program your dreams with Marcia Flory from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 3, Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. The focus will be on sharing and learning to interpret individual dreams. Participants are encouraged to bring their own dreams to analyze as a group. A dream incubation meditation will be offered as well as a dream retrieval exercise. Fee: $25 includes lunch. To register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.