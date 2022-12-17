Upcoming church events

DECEMBER 18

WINTER WONDERLAND RECITAL

SBC Music & Arts Academy Winter Wonderland Christmas Recital will be held at 3 p.m., Dec. 18, at Second Baptish Church Family Life Cener, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island. Special music and performances by the academy students and more. Free. Donations will be greatly appreciated. For more information call Rev. Carmen Ausborn at 309-738-6070.

A VERY BRASSY CHRISTMAS

The Big River Brass Band Holiday free concert begins at 3 p.m., Dec. 18, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport.

We are excited to announce that guest trumpet soloist, Rex Richardson, will be joining us for our concert.

Yamaha Performing Artist Rex Richardson was named the 2008 Brass Herald International Personality of the Year. With a reputation unique in the trumpet world for his combination of singular virtuosity, deep lyricism, and mastery of improvisation in classical as well as jazz idioms, he has been called “One of the finest virtuosos of our time” (Brass Herald, 2018).

A veteran of the acclaimed ensembles Rhythm & Brass, the Joe Henderson Quintet and Sextet, the Chicago Jazz Ensemble, and the world-renowned Brass Band of Battle Creek, his hundreds of soloist engagements include appearances with the Phoenix Symphony and Thailand Philharmonic Orchestras, the U.S. Army Field Band and Tokyo Symphonic Winds, England's Fodens Brass Band, Spanish Brass, Boston Brass, and the U.S. Air Force's Airmen of Note Jazz Ensemble.

Richardson has taught at Virginia Commonwealth University since 2002 and served as International Tutor in Trumpet at England’s Royal Northern College of Music from 2012-2015.

DECEMBER 24-25

CHRISTMAS AT ANDOVER CHURCHES

Jenny Lind Chapel: A community candlelight service begins at 11 p.m., Dec. 24, and celebrates the birth of Jesus. The service will be led by Pastor Reed Pedersen, and the music accompaniment will be led by Nathan Swanson on the piano and Nick Swanson on the guitar. Holy Communion will be celebrated. The service concludes around midnight at the start of Christmas Day, the day Jesus was welcomed into the world.

Augustana Lutheran Church: A family Christmas service will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 24, and is centered around the Nativity sets many people put up for Christmas. The children of the congregation will introduce the many different characters as they create their own live nativity. Throughout the service favorite Christmas classics will be sung by the assembly. The sermon will be given by Pastor Reed Pedersen, and Holy Communion will be held. The service will be fun, uplifting and engaging for all ages.

The traditional Julotta Christmas Day worship will be held at 9 a.m., Dec. 25, and celebrates the light of Christ that was welcomed into our dark world. The service begins with the senior choir singing an anthem in Swedish. The service celebrates the wakening light with Christmas songs and St. John’s Gospel telling of the beginning years of Jesus Christ. The service will be led by Pastor Reed Pedersen, and Holy Communion will be celebrated. Julotta has been held for 171 years and is the longest ongoing tradition of the congregation. Both services will be live streamed at andoverlutheran.org.

DECEMBER 25

CHRISTMAS DAWN IN BISHOP HILL

The Christmas tradition of Julotta returns to Bishop Hill State Historic Site this holiday season with a nondenominational church service at 6 a.m. Christmas Day at Colony Church, 101 Maiden Lane, Bishop Hill. All are invited to attend.

The word Julotta comes from the Swedish words for “yule” and “before dawn.” Christmas morning in Sweden historically begins with attendance at the Julotta service. Since 1970, the service has been a tradition in Bishop Hill to help reaffirm the community’s Swedish heritage.

The public is invited to attend the worship service at the restored Colony Church, which was constructed in 1848 by Swedish immigrants. Leading the liturgy will be the Rev. Lisa Unger of the Stronghurst and United Methodist churches. Readers will include Ben Strand of Bishop Hill and the Rev. Rebecca Gearhart of the United Methodist churches of Bishop Hill and Galva. Ann Larson will play the organ, with special music by Courtney Stone.

Coffee and rusks, a Swedish pastry similar to biscotti, will be available in the Colony Church Museum after the service. Those planning to attend the liturgy should dress warmly, as the sanctuary will be unheated during the service.

The community of Bishop Hill, founded by Swedish immigrants in 1846, is located 20 miles south of Interstate 80 and 17 miles east of Interstate 74 in Henry County. Colony Church is located at 101 Maiden Lane in Bishop Hill.

The Bishop Hill State Historic Site will be closed Christmas Day, except for the Julotta service, and on New Year’s Day.

For more information on Bishop Hill and other state historic sites, visit www.dnr.illinois.gov