Upcoming church retreats and Messiah Lutheran, Port Byron, support firefighters

FEB. 9
Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat: Servant Leadership: How and Why it Works, Dr. Dan R. Ebener, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Servant Leadership has been described as “leading like Jesus.” This retreat will explore the philosophy, consider the applicability and practice the skills needed for this kind of leadership. The book “Leadership for the Great Good: A Textbook for Leaders” will be needed for this retreat. Fee: $50 which includes the book. If you already have the book, the fee is $30. Includes lunch.
FEB. 15
Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat: Come to the Quiet, Pat Shea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Come to the Quiet is an opportunity to step away from daily routines for just a short time. It is a time to slow down and become attentive to the whispers and urgings of the Holy. Come to the Quiet offers a day of quiet time to rest, read, reflect, create, journal, and explore the beauty and peace offered at Our Lady of the Prairie. This is not a silent retreat day. The opening gathering offers a short reflection to begin the day, a short, optional sharing time before lunch and then a gathering before departure. Fee: $35 includes lunch.