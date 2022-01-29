 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upcoming church retreats and Messiah Lutheran, Port Byron, support firefighters
UPCOMING

Messiah Lutheran Church, Port Byron, presents check

Elaine Brown, who oversees food safety guidelines at Messiah Lutheran Church, Port Byron, presents a check for $800 to Don Carey, fire chief of the Rapids City Fire Protection District at the fire station in Port Byron. Tyler Kline, left, of Rapids City and a volunteer firefighter, and David Efflandt, the new minister at Messiah, look on. The $800 is part of $1605.76 Messiah netted from its recent take-out Swedish dinner. The remaining amount was split between the church’s high school youth and those in confirmation.

Carey said, “We are blessed to have folks in the community, such as Messiah, supporting us.” In addition to “everyday expenses, we have extra costs due to the protective equipment needed to keep our volunteers safe during COVID. The number of calls for help has skyrocketed in the past two years.” The chief added, “We bought a new ladder truck to replace the two older ladder trucks that impacted our budget.” Carey said a new fire station is being built on Route 84 between Port Byron and Rapids City. The station in Port Byron has been rented since 2008 from the Port Byron Village.

“This donation,” said Carey, “will help with all our projects. We also need volunteer firefighters. No matter what your ability, please consider giving back to your community and call us at 309-523-2511.”

FEB. 9

Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat: Servant Leadership: How and Why it Works, Dr. Dan R. Ebener, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Servant Leadership has been described as “leading like Jesus.” This retreat will explore the philosophy, consider the applicability and practice the skills needed for this kind of leadership. The book “Leadership for the Great Good: A Textbook for Leaders” will be needed for this retreat. Fee: $50 which includes the book. If you already have the book, the fee is $30. Includes lunch.

FEB. 15

Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat: Come to the Quiet, Pat Shea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Come to the Quiet is an opportunity to step away from daily routines for just a short time. It is a time to slow down and become attentive to the whispers and urgings of the Holy. Come to the Quiet offers a day of quiet time to rest, read, reflect, create, journal, and explore the beauty and peace offered at Our Lady of the Prairie. This is not a silent retreat day. The opening gathering offers a short reflection to begin the day, a short, optional sharing time before lunch and then a gathering before departure. Fee: $35 includes lunch.

