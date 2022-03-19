Upcoming church retreats

The Sacred Medicine Wheel: Kathleen Collins, March 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Gather to learn the ancient wisdom of the Four Directions, reflecting the four areas of our life: emotional, mental, physical and spiritual. Learn to place yourself in the center of the wheel and gather strength and insight to make life full of vitality. Fee: $35 includes lunch. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

Stargazing, Beauty of Springtime Sky: Steve Spangler, April 1, 7 to 10:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Enjoy the beauty of the night sky as it is revealed on early spring evenings. Stars will be the prime attraction. Early spring is a wonderful time to enjoy the “winter constellations.” The observing session will feature naked eye viewing to “get a feeling for the sky,” as well as observations through a telescope. Fee: $20. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.