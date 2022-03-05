 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upcoming church retreats

MARCH 16

Come to the Quiet: Pat Shea, March 16, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Come to the Quiet is an opportunity to step away from daily routines for a short time and become attentive to the whispers and urgings of the Holy. Fee: $35 includes lunch. For more information and to register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 or email olpretreat@chmiowa.org.

MARCH 17

Heart of Forgiveness: Sr. Kathleen Sadler, OSF, March 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. If we want peace, we must learn to forgive. Fee: $35 includes lunch. For more information and to register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 or email olpretreat@chmiowa.org.

