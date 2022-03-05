Upcoming church retreats

Come to the Quiet: Pat Shea, March 16, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Come to the Quiet is an opportunity to step away from daily routines for a short time and become attentive to the whispers and urgings of the Holy. Fee: $35 includes lunch. For more information and to register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 or email olpretreat@chmiowa.org.