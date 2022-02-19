Upcoming church retreats

MARCH 3

Deep Peace Yin Yoga: March 3, 1 to 2:15 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Fee: $15 per session. For more information and to register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 or email olpretreat@chmiowa.org.

MARCH 4 - 5

Deepening your Understanding and Appreciation of Self: Pat Shea, March 4-5, Friday 5 p.m. to Saturday, 3:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Using the CliftonStrengths self-assessment tool, participants will have the opportunity to explore and deepen their natural talents and gifts along with cultivating an appreciation of the diversity of others’ talents and gifts. Fee: $80 includes meals. For more information and to register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 or email olpretreat@chmiowa.org.

MARCH 7

How to be a Healthy Human: Dr. Angie Gabel, Monday, March 7 from 2 to 4 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. This presentation will go over the eight pillars of being a Healthy Human: Chiropractic, Hydration, Glycosylation, Rest, Movement, Real Food, Essential Nutrients, Empowerment. Fee: $20. For more information and to register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 or email olpretreat@chmiowa.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0