Upcoming church retreats

APRIL 6

Mass on The Prairie: April 6, 10 a.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Join us for Mass on The Prairie with Father Francis Odoom. No registration required. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

APRIL 7

Yoga: April 7, 1 to 2:15 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Join this gentle, slow flow class designed for all levels of yoga practice and emphasize proper alignment and moving with the breath. April’s theme will be gratitude Fee: $15. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

Sustainable Stewardship: Barb Arland-Fye interview series, April 7, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Barb interviews Deaconess Irene R. DeMaris, M.Div., Associate Director, Iowa Interfaith Power & Light (IPL). “I have always been passionate about empowering people of faith to transform their beliefs into action, and that’s exactly what Iowa IPL does,” explains Irene. Their conversation will focus on empowering people of faith to transform their beliefs into action for the work for climate justice. Fee: $25 includes dinner. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

April 9

Photography for Beginners: Merlyn Law, April 9, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Come learn to be the next Ansel Adams! Bring your own camera, no matter what kind it is. Merlyn uses a Nikon D7200. This retreat will be held each of the four seasons close to sunset to capture the perfect picture! Fee: $20. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

