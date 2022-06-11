Upcoming church retreats

JUNE 18
Father-Son Experience: Become the Inspiration: Kurt Kreiter, June 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Come join Kurt, retired teacher, coach and author of “Become the Inspiration” … for a walk through The Prairie on Father's Day weekend to discuss leadership principles in mentoring our youth. Fee: $25/person includes lunch. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.
JUNE 22
“These Interesting Times: Surviving 2020 in the Quad Cities:” Quad City artists and writers report on the disasters of 2020. Meet the authors, listen to their writings and ask questions on June 22, 6 to 8 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Fee: $20, For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.
