Upcoming church retreats

Father-Son Experience: Become the Inspiration: Kurt Kreiter, June 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Come join Kurt, retired teacher, coach and author of “Become the Inspiration” … for a walk through The Prairie on Father's Day weekend to discuss leadership principles in mentoring our youth. Fee: $25/person includes lunch. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.