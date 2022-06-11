 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Upcoming church retreats

  • 0

JUNE 18

Father-Son Experience: Become the Inspiration: Kurt Kreiter, June 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Come join Kurt, retired teacher, coach and author of “Become the Inspiration” … for a walk through The Prairie on Father's Day weekend to discuss leadership principles in mentoring our youth. Fee: $25/person includes lunch. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

JUNE 22

“These Interesting Times: Surviving 2020 in the Quad Cities:” Quad City artists and writers report on the disasters of 2020. Meet the authors, listen to their writings and ask questions on June 22, 6 to 8 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Fee: $20, For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

People are also reading…

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: When should you arrive at the airport?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News