Upcoming church retreats

MARCH 8

Meet the Author: I Dared to Self-Publish A Book at 76: JudyAnn Morse, March 8, 6 to 8 p.m., (online only). The author is often asked “How long did it take you to write your book?” Morse will share stories of "how, over the years that it took, God’s love surrounded me constantly in both the happy and not-so-happy days and situations in my life." Fee: $20. For more information and to register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 or email olpretreat@chmiowa.org.

MARCH 10

Meet the Author: Julian of Norwich: Wisdom in a Time of Pandemic—and Beyond: Rev. Matthew Fox, PhD., March 10, 6 to 8 p.m., (online only). Julian of Norwich (1349-1415) was a profound thinker and the first woman to write a book in English. She lived through the worst pandemic in European history—the bubonic plague-- so she has much to teach us today as we live through the coronavirus. The session will explore and discuss some of her rich teachings. Fee: $20. For more information and to register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 or email olpretreat@chmiowa.org.

MARCH 12

Images of God as Woman, Women as Images of God: Dr. Ella Johnson, March 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. This retreat will offer women the chance to explore and reflect on female images of God from the Bible and Christian tradition. Fee: $35 includes lunch. For more information and to register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 or email olpretreat@chmiowa.org.

