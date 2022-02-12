Upcoming church retreats

FEB. 24 and MARCH 3
CHM Spirit Days: Sr. Lynn Mousel, Sr. Roberta Brich and Sr. Mary Penelope Wink, Feb. 24 and March 3, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This is a two-part series (online only) is open to anyone who would like to know more about the Congregation of the Humility of Mary. Register for one or both sessions. During the first session, the focus is on the history, mission and ministries of the sisters. The second session will focus on CHM spirituality, including humility and the Magnificat (Luke 1:46-55). Free Will Offering. For more information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 or email olpretreat@chmiowa.org.
FEB. 26-27
Add Heart – No Matter What: Patsy Martinson, LMT CHTP, HCM, Feb. 26-27, Saturday 9 a.m. to Sunday 5 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Waves of emotional turbulence reflect our collective responses to droughts, floods, poverty, hunger and more. There’s a way to increase resilience and compassion--improving your heart/brain connection through HeartMath®. No matter what your spiritual connection is, aligning your heart and mind improves your capacity to thrive and deepens your connection with others and yourself. Fee: $160 includes lodging and meals.
For more information about these retreats and to register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 or email olpretreat@chmiowa.org