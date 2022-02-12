Upcoming church retreats

CHM Spirit Days: Sr. Lynn Mousel, Sr. Roberta Brich and Sr. Mary Penelope Wink, Feb. 24 and March 3, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This is a two-part series (online only) is open to anyone who would like to know more about the Congregation of the Humility of Mary. Register for one or both sessions. During the first session, the focus is on the history, mission and ministries of the sisters. The second session will focus on CHM spirituality, including humility and the Magnificat (Luke 1:46-55). Free Will Offering. For more information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 or email olpretreat@chmiowa.org.