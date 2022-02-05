Upcoming church retreats

FEB. 16

Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat: Deep Peace Yin Yoga, Rev. Dr. Catherine Quehl-Engel, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 1 to 2:15 p.m. A tranquil, slow, and gentle approach to Spirit-based yoga and a reclined Yogic Sleep guided meditation. Fee: $15 per session.

FEB. 17

Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat: Online Meet the Author: Coming to Peace: Resolving Conflict Within Ourselves & Others, Isa Gucciardi, Ph.D., Thursday, Feb. 17, 6 to 8 p.m. “Coming to Peace” is a hybrid conflict resolution method born out of core mediation practices. This book shows how the processes of “Coming to Peace” meet those in conflict and provides them a pathway to reconciliation and wholeness. Fee: $20. Registrants must purchase their own book.

FEB. 19

Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat: Release into the Healing Power of Divine Grace and Love, Rev. Dr. Catherine Quehl-Engel, Saturday, Feb 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All the buried seeds crack open in the dark the instant they surrender to a process they cannot see. In the spirit of this Mark Nepo poem concerning the courage of the seed, this day retreat offers release, healing peace, and renewal. Fee: $35 includes lunch.

