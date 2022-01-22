Upcoming church service attacking trafficking and retreats

JAN. 23
Prayer Service to End Human Trafficking: Attacking Trafficking, a local faith-based group dedicated to ending human trafficking will hold a prayer service to end human trafficking on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 3510 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Attacking Trafficking is comprised of local faith groups united in their fight against all forms of human trafficking and to offering help and healing for survivors.
January is Human Trafficking Awareness month.
The prayer service, now in its tenth year, will include remarks from retired Davenport Police Officer Hank Jacobsen. Jacobsen will talk about how trafficking affects our community, what other crimes are associated with it and why it matters to the public. He will be including information from law enforcement.
Attacking Trafficking will also give a brief overview its 2022 priorities. The group will provide ways community members can engage to help end trafficking in Iowa. For more information, go to Attackingtrafficking.org, check out our Facebook page, or email attackingtrafficking@gmail.com. Reservations are not required.
FEB. 1
Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat: How to Embrace Fear in Our Life and Discover Hope and Courage!, Sr. Linda Greenwood, OSF, Online only, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 6-7 p.m. This virtual program will attempt to name the small and big fears we encounter in our life. Learn how to learn from these experiences and to notice the opportunities they can provide: lessons of hope and courage. Fee: $40 for 4 sessions.
FEB. 5
Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat: Introduction to A Course in Miracles (ACIM), Rev. Jay Williams, Saturday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Nothing real can be threatened. Nothing unreal exists. Herein lies the peace of God.” This retreat will include the basic elements placing ACIM in a theological, philosophical and psychological context for easy access and demonstrate how ACIM integrates these elements into a very useful technology that can improve the effectiveness and quality of our agency in the world by finding peace and recognizing the presence of love. Fee: $35 includes lunch.