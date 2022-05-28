 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VBS, celebrating 50 years of ministry, rummage sale and upcoming church retreat

Celebrating 50 years of ministry

Berean Baptist Church, Davenport, will celebrate Rev. Mark and Arleta Baker’s 50 years of ministry with a special service on June 5. There will be a special worship service at 9 a.m. led by the singing group "The Bondservants" from Chattanooga, Tenn. A brunch will follow the service in the fellowship hall from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. then a special reception will be held for neighbors and friends from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vacation Bible School

Vacation Bible School at Messiah Lutheran Church, Port Byron, begins June 6. Bible School’s theme is “God’s Wonder Lab” will focus on God and science.  Vacation Bible School will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m., June 6-10. Children from preschool through 5th grade are welcome to attend. The days’ activities include Bible lessons, music, crafts, games, and snacks. To register go to www.messiahlutheranpb.com. and register the online form, or call the church office at 309-523-2421. 

Rummage sale

The Philoptochos Society of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, will host a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at the church hall at 4900 Kennedy Drive, East Moline.

The sale will include a hand quilting frame, kitchen appliances, holiday decorations, jewelry, men’s clothing, children’s clothing, women’s clothing, women’s 3X, toys, household items, shoes, bassinet and more.

For more information about the sale please call the church office 309-792-2912.

RETREAT

JUNE 10-12 

Sacred Grace of Aging: Sr. Kathleen Sadler, OSF, Friday, June 10, 5 p.m. to Sunday, June 12, 11 a.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Gain insights on the many angles of aging. Fee: $150 includes lodging and meals. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

 

