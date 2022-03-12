Viola Methodist pancake and sausage supper and upcoming church retreats

MARCH 23

No Fear, No- Fail Yeast Bread: Deb Monroe, March 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Bake a favorite no- fail yeast bread. There is room for new bakers to learn, share, and laugh about their baking adventures. Fee: $35 includes lunch. For more information and to register visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 or email olpretreat@chmiowa.org.

MARCH 24

Meet the Author: Re-creating Life: Walk through Grief with Life: Elaine K. Olson, March 24, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. “My Walk with Grief” is a spiritual memoir about Olson's 10-year search for identity and love after living in the shadows as a pastor’s wife for 30 years. Fee: $35 includes lunch. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

MARCH 26

Pancake and sausage supper: The Viola Methodist Church will hold a pancake and sausage supper, March 26, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Fellowship Hall, 1405 18th Ave., Viola, Ill. Cost is by free will donation and is sponsored by Viola Methodist Men.

The Sacred Medicine Wheel: Kathleen Collins, March 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa. Learn the ancient wisdom of the Four Directions, reflecting the four areas of our life: emotional, mental, physical and spiritual. Fee: $35 includes lunch. For information visit www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

