'We will make a joyful noise': Davenport Catholics plan to say goodbye to St. Mary's with organ concert, procession
'We will make a joyful noise': Davenport Catholics plan to say goodbye to St. Mary's with organ concert, procession

St. Mary Catholic Church has been closed, but members of the historic west Davenport landmark are planning joyous closing ceremonies to assure she gets the goodbye she — and they — deserve.

Bishop Thomas Zinkula, head of the Davenport Diocese, announced in February that the church would "merge" with downtown St. Anthony, effective July 1. The reason, cited by St. Mary's pastor in a meeting with parish leaders, was because of a shortage of priests that will become more severe in the near future with impending retirements.

The property including the church, rectory and former convent and school, located on 4.5 acres, is being sold. An offer from a nonprofit organization is being negotiated, John Cooper, business manager and pastoral associate for St. Anthony, said.

But before the church slips away, there will be a public concert of the church's one-of-a-kind organ on Saturday, Oct. 10, and a Farewell Mass, offered by Bishop Zinkula on Sunday, Oct. 11, followed by a procession through the streets of Davenport, ending at St. Anthony, about 1.5 miles to the east.

The significance of the procession is that when the cornerstone for St. Mary's was laid in 1867, St. Anthony was the "mother church," and a throng estimated at 5,000 people, including members of the city's three other Catholic churches, processed from the downtown west to where the new church would rise, according to a church history published in 1967.

Now, the reverse will happen. At the head of the procession will be a person carrying a monstrance, a gold, cross-shaped object, with a windowed compartment in the middle for the exposition of the Eucharist, the consecrated wafer that Catholics believe to be the Body of Christ. 

Procession participants will include Azteca dancers in colorful costumes — St. Mary's has a sizeable Hispanic population — members of the Knights of Columbus, decked out in full regalia including capes, drummers and 14 altar servers in white cassocks.

"It's planned to be quite a show," said Lars Anderson, who is leading the closing committee. "We will make a joyful noise." The latter refers to Psalm 98 that admonishes all the earth to "make a joyful noise unto the Lord."

Anderson, 62, is a graduate of St. Mary's former elementary school who recently returned to the Quad-Cities after spending his adult life on the West Coast.

"I could feel the sadness from friends," he said of the mood around St. Mary when he returned. "I thought I could find a joyful way to say good-bye. I want to help with this emotional and challenging time. The diocese would have locked the door and walked away with no program or plan."

Art collection, pipe organ

In addition to planning ceremonies, Anderson and others have taken up the cause of finding new homes for the church's organ, believed to be the oldest playing pipe organ in the Mississippi River Valley, and its historic art collection.

Primary among the collection are 14 paintings of the Stations of the Cross created in 1870-71 by Davenport artist Charles Fick and a sublime painting of the Assumption of Mary inspired by Italian Renaissance painter Guido Reni.

Measuring nine feet high and six feet wide, the painting was purchased in Belgium in 1893 by Celestine Fejervary, Anderson said. Celestine was a daughter of Nicholas Fejervary, a Hungarian nobleman who fled to Davenport, built an estate on land that is now Fejervary Park and was a member of St. Mary.

The hope is that the Stations of the Cross and the Mary painting can be relocated to St. Anthony's new parish center.

But it is the organ for which Anderson feels the most affinity. That's partly because he grew up with it and partly because it is a uniquely magnificent musical instrument.

 "I sang with her as a child," Anderson said. "As a working class kid in a family of five, I didn't know of the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra, but I did know the majesty of sound of a real organ."

The organ was built by the Moline Pipe Organ Co., founded by two men from London. It contains 1,000 pipes, ranging from 16 feet tall that have the lowest "voice" to about two feet tall that have the highest.

One not familiar with organs can easily get lost as Anderson extols, with growing excitement and detail, all the features of the "voice of St. Mary's." There are the double keyboard, the pedals and the mechanisms that can change the sound to that of a trumpet, flute, violin or bass and that can allow the player to sound four octaves simultaneously.

The concert, goal of finding new home

Because it is impossible to describe in words how magnificent the organ sounds, a concert has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, on the grounds so that people can hear for themselves.

And because not every musician is capable of playing an organ to its full potential, Anderson has hired Chris Nelson, organist and music director at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport, to perform the concert. Nelson, who also is on the music faculty at Augustana College, Rock Island, is expected to "play the socks off her," Anderson said.

The concert "will awaken our sleeping beauty," he continued. "They (the audience) is going to be shocked when they hear her."

In order for people to hear from their outside seats, the windows of the church will be open and a speaker system will be set up.

Invitations have been sent to every Catholic parish in Davenport and to other churches as well.

Following the concert, there will be 'open bench' opportunity in which organists who would like to play the historic organ can do so for 10-minute intervals.

"This is a church organ and this is a church, but this is not a church service," Anderson said. Musicians can play the Beatles and Queen if they want. "We welcome them to come and surprise us."

Because the organ is such a treasure, the group is hoping to save it by raising $50,000 to have an organ specialist "take it apart, fix what needs fixing and move her" to an entity that will use it, Anderson said.

"A pipe organ is a living and breathing thing," he explained. If it is not cared for and played, "it will just die and get to the point where it won't be affordable to fix.

"All we need is a new home for her."

For both the concert and Mass, Fillmore Street in front of the church will be closed so that there can be seating on the grounds and in the street to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

For the Mass, an altar will be brought out onto the steps.

The goal is to "make a joyful noise unto the Lord," Anderson said. 

"We don't want to leave St. Mary's in sadness. We want to leave in joy." 

Bishop made decision to close

Announcement that St. Mary Church was going to close was made in October 2019 to a meeting of about 20 parish leaders by their pastor, the Rev. Chris Young.

The reason was because of a growing shortage of diocesan priests, he said. 

Two days later, the Diocese of Davenport issued a news release that closing was being considered but that the decision was not made and that Bishop Thomas Zinkula wanted to meet with the various constituencies of the church first.

That includes legacy members, the Hispanic community and the traditionalist Latin Mass group.

Church members asked if priests could be invited in from elsewhere, such as Mexico, Steve Nolan, secretary of the parish council, said.

In February, the bishop announced his decision, effective July 1, and wheels were set in motion to sell the property.

"None of this went through the parish council," Nolan said. "not the selling, not the merging."

Although St. Mary was the third-smallest parish in the Davenport deanery (a geographic area used in church governance), it was in good shape financially and attendance was actually increasing, Rev. Young said in October.

"This is not about a declining parish," he said. "We are a stable and growing parish." Attendance is growing in the Spanish, Latin and bi-lingual Masses, with an average Sunday attendance of 550-600 among four services.

"Financial giving has been increasing because families have been joining. St. Mary's is paid up on all its bills — vendors, utilities, the diocese — and we have increased support to our schools," he said, referring to Assumption High School and All-Saints elementary school.

"We have almost three months' of expenses in our checking account and we have a professionally managed portfolio of investments that we can use for major emergencies.

In making his announcement to "merge" the parishes, Bishop Zinkula said he had "reviewed the parish and diocesan sacramental, financial and parishioner records related to St. Mary Parish and found that these records support my decision." 

In the closing, all funds, all the grounds became part of St. Anthony.

While St. Mary has merged with St. Anthony and pastor Rudy Juarez celebrates a Mass in Spanish at noon, the Latin Mass is celebrated at Holy Family.

History of St. Mary's

The cornerstone for St. Mary was laid in 1867, making it Davenport's 4th oldest Catholic Church.

Some of those who helped lay the bricks were undoubtedly Civil War veterans.

The parish was to serve a growing number of Catholics in west Davenport in what was known as the Mitchell's Addition after Judge Gilbert C. R. Mitchell who had purchased an 80-acre tract in the area in 1840 from the U.S. government.

Just two blocks away was St. Joseph's Catholic Church, but services there were in German, and English-speaking people, including a large number of Irish, wanted their own church.

The Gothic-style brick church opened for public worship on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1869, accompanied by a procession from St. Anthony's with a full band. In the procession were 100 little girls and 100 little boys, marching two by two, members of the three other churches in Davenport, according to a church history compiled in 1967. 

The church altar was carved of solid walnut and the interior was richly decorated with stained glass windows, statues and paintings.

A brick rectory, or priest residence, was built in 1868.

A school was founded that year, too, in a small wood frame building. Today's two-story brick building — converted to a parish hall after the school closed — is the third school, completed in 1901. It was constructed under the supervision of noted Davenport architects Claussen and Burrows.

A convent — now converted to parish offices and some classrooms — also was built in 1901. 

The school was staffed by sisters from three different orders: Sisters of the Holy Cross, Sisters of Mercy, and Sisters of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary.

Notable benefactors through the years included Judge Mitchell, a founder of the Chicago and Rock Island Railroad and one-time Davenport mayor; Nicholas Fejervary, a Hungarian nobleman whose estate became Fejervary Park; Patrick T. Walsh, founder of a world-wide construction company whose projects include the Hotel Blackhawk and Sacred Heart Cathedral, both Davenport; and Henry C. "Hummer" Kahl, founder of a company that developed the 10-story Kahl Building at 326 W. 3rd St.

In addition to its organ and art work, church treasures include its 3,000 pound bell cast in Baltimore in 1880.

In 1942, the church was redecorated.

About five years later, on Christmas Eve, 1947, fire broke out in the church and most of the original stained glass windows were destroyed, leaving only two in the chancel.

The church, rectory, school and convent were all re-roofed in 2017 as part of a Diocese of Davenport insurance settlement after a storm caused damage to numerous churches. The roof work permit for St. Mary's was for $742,832.

The cross at the top of the steeple is about 150 feet above the sidewalk below. In doing the roof work, the steeple was embellished with multiple patterns using gray and terra cotta-colored slate, outlined with extensive copper flashing.

The campus is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

What about the cemetery?

Located behind St. Mary Church is a large grassy area that was the first Catholic cemetery in Davenport.

It was purchased as Catholic burial ground by the Rt. Rev. Mathias Loras, bishop of Iowa, from Judge Gilbert C. R. Mitchell in 1849, and people were buried there for decades.

Several grave markers remain to this day, including the imposing obelisk of Judge Mitchell and his family.

During the 1920s, relatives of people buried there were encouraged to remove their loved ones and re-bury them elsewhere, such as Holy Family Cemetery, and many complied, Lars Anderson, a member of the St. Mary closing committee, said.

But many bodies still remain.

Steve Nolan, who was a member of the St. Mary parish council, said he has heard the number 300, but a friend who compared the number buried to the number removed said there may be as many as 1,200.

This is important for two main reasons: respect for the dead and how the remains would affect any future development of the site.

As for the latter, under Iowa law, any disturbance of human remains is illegal. Someone wanting to construct a building would be prohibited from doing so unless excavation and reburial was coordinated with the Office of the State Archeologist of Iowa, John Doershuk, director, said.

If you go

What: Pipe organ concert, followed by "bench time" for musicians

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10

Where: St. Mary Church, 516 Fillmore St., Davenport.

How much: Free

For more information: Contact Lars Anderson at larsjand@aol.com

Note: Outdoor seating will be available with all social distancing, mask-wearing and COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Diocesan stats

As of December 2019, the Diocese of Davenport had 77 parishes. Of those, 48 had a resident pastor and 29 had a non-resident pastor. 

The total population in the diocese is 786,656. Of those, 89,572 are Catholic.

Parishes in Scott County are:

Bettendorf: Our Lady of Lourdes and St. John Vianney.

Davenport: Holy Family, Our Lady of Victory, Sacred Heart Cathedral, S. Alphonsus, St. Anthony, St. Mary (now closed), St. Paul the Apostle.

Blue Grass: St. Andrew.

Buffalo: St. Peter.

LeClaire: Our Lady of the River.

Long Grove: St. Ann.

