'We will make a joyful noise': Davenport Catholics plan to say goodbye to St. Mary's with organ concert, procession

Primary among the collection are 14 paintings of the Stations of the Cross created in 1870-71 by Davenport artist Charles Fick and a sublime painting of the Assumption of Mary inspired by Italian Renaissance painter Guido Reni.

Measuring nine feet high and six feet wide, the painting was purchased in Belgium in 1893 by Celestine Fejervary, Anderson said. Celestine was a daughter of Nicholas Fejervary, a Hungarian nobleman who fled to Davenport, built an estate on land that is now Fejervary Park and was a member of St. Mary.

The hope is that the Stations of the Cross and the Mary painting can be relocated to St. Anthony's new parish center.

But it is the organ for which Anderson feels the most affinity. That's partly because he grew up with it and partly because it is a uniquely magnificent musical instrument.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I sang with her as a child," Anderson said. "As a working class kid in a family of five, I didn't know of the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra, but I did know the majesty of sound of a real organ."

The organ was built by the Moline Pipe Organ Co., founded by two men from London. It contains 1,000 pipes, ranging from 16 feet tall that have the lowest "voice" to about two feet tall that have the highest.