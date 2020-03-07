Worries over virus prompt changes in many worship services

Many other dioceses around the U.S. are taking similar steps — even in areas such as Pittsburgh where no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. Among the many dioceses and archdioceses making the changes were those in Atlanta, Boston, San Antonio, Newark and Paterson, New Jersey, and Joliet, Illinois.

In Chicago, the Catholic archdiocese not only suspended the serving of Communion wine from a chalice, it also ordered priests, deacons and other personnel to wash their hands before Mass and use an alcohol based anti-bacterial solution before and after distributing Communion.

"Assure the faithful that if they are sick or are experiencing symptoms of sickness, they are not obliged to attend Mass, and even that out of charity they ought not to attend," the archdiocese told its priests.

Archbishop John Wester of Santa Fe, New Mexico, was among the bishops ordering that the Communion wafer be placed in the recipient's hand, not on the tongue, for the time being.

"How we receive, while very personal to the individual communicant, is not crucial," Wester wrote on the diocese website. "Receiving Communion in the hand is every bit as respectful as receiving on the tongue."