St. Ambrose honors Tom Higgins, the late Dick Bittner with the McMullen Award

St. Ambrose University bestowed the McMullen Award on school trustee and distinguished alumnus Tom Higgins and the late Richard Bittner, a former trustee, community philanthropist and longtime SAU supporter.

Named in honor of the university’s founder Bishop John McMullen, the McMullen Awards are presented annually to individuals who embody St. Ambrose University's mission of enriching the lives of others.

Higgins, a 1967 St. Ambrose graduate is the founding donor for the Institute for Person-Centered Care at St. Ambrose and the Master of Public Health degree program, according to a news release from the university.

"His passion for supporting quality health care began shortly after his graduation, with the founding of a drug crisis intervention clinic in downtown Davenport and, a few years later, as the US Welfare Commissioner and a senior White House staff member in the Carter Administration," it says.

He is the founding CEO and chairman of Prosetta Biosciences, and a leading proponent of the person-centered approach to health care.

Richard “Dick” Bittner, attorney, entrepreneur, and philanthropist and CEO of the Bechtel Trust from 1987 until his death in 2019, served as a university trustee for 16 years.