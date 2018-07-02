The annual Quad-Cities Taste of Elegance will be 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 16, at the Isle of Capri Convention Center.
The event is sponsored by the Iowa-Illinois Pork Producer Associations, Martin Bros. Distributing Co., U. S. Foods, the Scott County Pork Producers, Milan Flower Shop, Trophy Shoppe, Scott Community College and the Isle of Capri.
“This competition has been very successful in encouraging chefs to incorporate more pork on their menus in the Iowa-Illinois region. We have had this program for the past 21 years and are excited to see the number of new pork menu items developed in that time. We truly appreciate their creativity. This event is a showcase of exciting new ideas,” said Trent Thiele, chairman of the Iowa Pork Restaurant and Food Service Committee.
Tickets are available by calling 441-4246, 349-6205, or at the door. Donations will be accepted at the door for $15 with proceeds going to benefit the Scott Community College Culinary Club.
Pork entrees will be judged on taste, appearance and originality. The winner of the grand prize will receive $1,000 and will be able eligible to attend the Pork Summit in the spring of 2019 at Greystone in St. Helena, California. Second place will receive $700. Third place will receive $300. There will also be a People's Choice Award winner in the amount of $250 selected by those who attend and enjoy samples of each chef's entree.
Competitors this year include the following chefs:
- Mike Gabrielson, Isle of Capri, Bettendorf
- Martha Cleveland Smith, Blue Cat Brew Pub, Rock Island
- Aaron McMahon, Davenport Country Club
- Mike Smith/Keagan Tumey, Cobham Life Support Systems, Davenport
- Paul McDermott, Wildwood Smokehouse, Iowa City
- Billy Paul, Joe's Place, Coal Valley
- Chris Carton, RiverCenter, Davenport
- Doug Lear, Bass Street Chop House, Moline