Blue Spruce Bakery meets rising demand for rustic bread in Quad Cities

"I keep expecting there to be a point when I've found all the people in the Quad-Cities who want really good bread," Carleton said. "Obviously that hasn't happened yet, I haven't hit the ceiling."

I confess my knowledge of bread-making comes from "The Great British Baking Show." Carleton guessed that after I pronounced proofing as proving, the British way, as he handed me an apron.

There isn't much to the actual process of baking bread beyond mixing and waiting. It's what's happening under the surface during these steps that make them so important. Working with the dough for only short periods before letting it sit for an hour or more allows the natural flavors to develop and the gluten strands to create the bread's structure.

The baker spoke about the science and math behind baking as we measured ingredients and mixed them, mostly with our hands. It was 90 degrees in the kitchen, mild compared to other days, when it could top 100 degrees.

After combining everything the dough quickly went from watery to lumpy to sticky, and then it was time to let it sit. If this loaf was actually being prepared to bake instead of a demonstration, its temperature would have been monitored as it proofed in the fridge and eventually prepared to bake.